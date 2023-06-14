NBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke (center) holds up the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Monday, in Denver.

DENVER — Stan Kroenke’s sports empire has produced an NFL, NHL and now NBA champion in three consecutive seasons.

His latest title came Monday night when the Denver Nuggets won their first championship 47 years after joining the NBA. His Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, and his Colorado Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup last summer after dispatching Tampa Bay in six games.

