WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner looks through bars sitting in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, Wednesday, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia.

MOSCOW — The Kremlin warned Thursday that a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. A person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.

