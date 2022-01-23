MELBOURNE, Australia — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova breezed to a 6-2, 6-2 win over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in four Grand Slam events.
The fourth-seeded Krejcikova was ousted in the second round of her two previous trips to Melbourne Park and is into the last eight at the Australian Open for the first time.
She’ll next play Madison Keys, who reached the semifinals in Australia in 2015 and was runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open.
Keys overpowered eighth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-1 in the first of the fourth-round matches on Day 7 at Rod Laver Arena.
The 26-year-old American, who beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, hit 26 winners and made only 18 unforced errors against Badosa to continue her unbeaten start to 2022. She claimed her sixth career title at a tune-up tournament in Adelaide last week.
Krejcikova went into her match against Azarenka believing the former 32-year-old, former No. 1-ranked player from Belarus was the favorite to win.
“She’s a champion here. She likes this court. She’s very experienced on this court. I have a lot of respect for her,” Krejcikova said. But, “I was doing everything to get this one, really preparing for a dream like this.
“And yeah, I’m in the quarterfinals.”
The fourth-seeded Krejcikova needed only 85 minutes to beat the 2012 and 2013 champion, who made 28 unforced errors and dropped five service games.
In later matches, top-ranked Ash Barty was scheduled to play No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova, who saved two match points before upsetting defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.
The winner of that match between Barty and Anisimova will play No. 21-seeded Jessica Pegula, who beat fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (0), 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.
In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal was continuing his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he faced French left-hander Adrian Mannarino.
Cilic upsets No. 5 Rublev to reach 4th round
Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic upset No. 5-seeded Andrey Rublev to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
The 33-year-old Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open title and was a runner-up to Roger Federer in Australia in 2018, beat Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 in the last match completed on Day 6 of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.
He went into the encounter with just one win in his previous 15 matches against Top 10 players and had lost his previous four head-to-heads against Rublev, but was dominant from the start.
Cilic will next play No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won 14 of the last 16 games in his 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 third-round win over No. 24 Dan Evans.
Alex de Minaur advanced to the fourth round of his home Grand Slam event for the first time.
De Minaur, seeded 32nd, beat Pablo Andujar 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the first of the night matches on Day 6 on the main show court at Melbourne Park.
De Minaur, a quarterfinalist at the 2020 U.S. Open, will next play No. 11 Jannik Sinner, who beat Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the third round.
Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas fended off Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4 to advance to a fourth-round match against Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open.
Tsitsipas was runner-up at the French Open and reached the Australian Open semifinals last year.
No. 20-seeded Fritz had a 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
The 24-year-old American, contesting his sixth Australian Open and 22nd major overall, recorded just his second win and seven head-to-head meetings with Bautista Agut, a 33-year-old Spaniard.
Maxime Cressy, another 24-year-old American, is into the fourth round at a major for the first time.
The No. 70-ranked Cressy beat Australian wildcard entry Chris O’Connell 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2 and will next play U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev.
No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime had a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 24 Dan Evans, winning 14 of the last 16 games after it was 4-4 in the first set.
