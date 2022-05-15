MOORPARK — Desert Christian senior Lily Kreiger finished fifth in the discus at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Track and Field Finals on Saturday at Moorpark High School.
Kreiger finished with a toss of 101-feet, 9-inches to earn all-CIF-Southern Section honors for the second consecutive season.
Krieger qualifies for the Masters Meet, by finishing in the top nine of her event, and will compete next Saturday at Moorpark High School.
Kreiger had finished seventh in the Division 4 Prelims last week at Carpinteria High School with a throw of 96 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.