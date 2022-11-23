Rangers Kings Hockey

The Rangers’ Chris Kreider (20) scores against Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the third period, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers’ 5-3 win. 

LOS ANGELES — Chris Kreider scored twice in the third period and the New York Rangers overcame a two-goal deficit for the first time this season in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Braden Schneider, Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko all had goals in the second period for the Rangers, who have won three of four. Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves.

