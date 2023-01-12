Oilers Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

The Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) hits the puck under pressure from the Ducks’ Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the second period, Wednesday, in Anaheim. The Oilers won 6-2.

 Jae C. Hong

ANAHEIM — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid on the second stop of a four-game West Coast road trip. Edmonton recorded 53 shots on goal while scoring at least six goals for the fifth time over the past five weeks and avenging a 4-3 loss to the lowly Ducks last month.

