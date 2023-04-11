Canucks Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) congratulates goaltender Joonas Korpisalo after the Kings defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 3-0, on Monday in Los Angeles. It was Korpisalo’s first shutout win.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 shots for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak.

"I felt pretty good, and the guys let me see the puck, and my job is to take care of the rest," Korpisalo said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.