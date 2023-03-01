Kings Jets Hockey

Canadian Press via AP

The Kings’ Anze Kopitar celebrates his goal against the Jets with Drew Doughty (8)during the second period on Tuesday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

 

 Fred Greenslade

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Anze Kopitar scored four goals in regulation and Adrian Kempe had the only score in the shootout as the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 on Tuesday night.

“We’d like to be on the other side of things and play with the lead, but sometimes you’ve got to come from behind. It feels good,” Kopitar said.

