Flyers Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, right, blocks a shot with Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee, center, and Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu watching during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim on Monday.

 Alex Gallardo

ANAHEIM — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night.

Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.

