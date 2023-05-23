PGA Championship Golf

Associated Press

Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday in Pittsford, N.Y.

 

 Eric Gay

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Confidence was never an issue for Brooks Koepka until the injuries piled up, the doubts crept in and he began to wonder if he still belonged among golf’s elite.

Koepka answered every question at the PGA Championship with a performance that ranks among his best. His fifth major title was the sweetest of them all. No doubt about that, either.

