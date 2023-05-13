LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, hits off the 15th tee during the first round of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Thursday, in Clifton, N.J. Ko is tied for the lead halfway through.

 

 Seth Wenig

CLIFTON, N.J. — Two-time LPGA Tour player of the year Jin Young Ko shot her second straight 4-under 68 on Friday in the Founders Cup and shared the halfway lead with 37-year-old non-winner Sarah Kemp.

Kemp, whose best finish on tour is a tie for second in 2019, had a one-stroke lead with three holes to play but pulled her drive on the par 4 16th at Upper Montclair Country Club. The Australian was short of the elevated green on her second shot and missed a long par putt after a chip from a tough stance. She had a 65 to match Ko at 8-under 136.

