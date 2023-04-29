Knights win league

LANCASTER — Both the Desert Christian boys and girls teams were crowned Heritage League champions at the track and field finals on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Desert Christian girls won 12 events and finished with a score of 160, followed by The Palmdale Aerospace Academy in second (61), Palmdale Academy Charter School in third (39), St. Monica Academy in fourth (25) and Vasquez in fifth (18).
“I’m really happy for us, especially for Emily (Caddick), because she’s a senior,” Desert Christian freshman Corryn Smith said. “I’m really happy that she got to win a league championship.”
The Desert Christian boys won eight events with a score of 139 followed by Palmdale Aerospace (76), St. Monica Academy (32), Vasquez (29) and Palmdale Academy Charter (28).
“I’m happy about that, because a few people didn’t come because they weren’t feeling good or some type of injury,” Desert Christian senior Chuck Weathers said.
Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey was also especially pleased with the boys’ title as several of the Knights’ top athletes were out sick.
Weathers won both the discus and shot put. The boys discus was the only event where the top three finishers all qualified for CIF-Southern Section Prelims next weekend.
“Moving on to CIF is nice, too, especially for my senior year,” Weathers said.
The winner of each event automatically qualifies for CIF, but the second- and third-place finishers must meet qualifying standards in their divisions.
Weathers won the discus with a throw of 128 feet, 3 inches.
“I felt good,” he said. “I scratched for my first one and then figured it out for my second throw.”
Vasquez’s Dean Matas took second place with a throw of 105-11 and his teammate Kien Cooke took third (100-07). They both qualified for CIF in Division 4.
Weathers also won the shot put with a throw of 35-11.
“I’m happy about my distances,” he said.
Palmdale Aerospace’s Alexander Olivas took second in the shot put (35-01), while Cooke finished third (34-01).
Palmdale Aerospace sophomore Abraham Gonzalez was the Heritage League boys MVP for winning four events.
“It feels good,” Gonzalez said. “I remember telling my coach before the (meet) that I was going to win and be MVP. And I did it. … I want to thank God for all he has done for me.”
Gonzalez won the 200 meters, long jump and both relays. He leapt a personal-best 18-09 in the long jump, beating his last PR by a foot.
“It felt good,” he said. “I’m going to go for 19 or 20 at CIF.”
He ran 24.71 to win the 200 and won the 4x100 relay with teammates Ivan Esquivel, Tobi Akinsete and Ryan Barillas with a time of 47.48 seconds. Then, Gonzalez, Barillas, Anthony Ardon and Jonathan Maldonado teamed up for a win in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:54.00.
“I felt good, our passes were good,” Gonzalez said about the relay wins.
On the girls side, Desert Christian senior Emily Caddick and sophomore Grace Acevedo were Heritage League girls co-MVPs.
“I feel really honored to receive this award,” Acevedo said. “I am also very proud of our team for putting forth such a good effort to encourage one another and fill in for each other. I am very thankful for my coaches who always push me to be the best version of myself. And, above all, I always thank God for giving me this ability.”
Caddick and Acevedo were on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams together, while Acevedo also won the 100 and 200 and Caddick won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
In the girls 4x400 relay, the Knights trailed St. Monica Academy for most of the race. Desert Christian’s Ava Armstrong led off the race, followed by Caddick and then Ella Dluzak, who ran the race right after having to stop midway through the 3,200 meters.
“The 4x400 was crazy, because it was right after the 3,200,” Dluzak said. “It wasn’t too bad, actually.”
Dluzak held strong and handed the baton off to Acevedo, who caught up to St. Monica’s last runner and overtook her with under 200 meters to go. The Knights’ time of 4:51.38 was a personal-best.
“Grace definitely carried us at the end,” Dluzak said. “She just passed that girl.”
Caddick, Acevedo, Armstrong and Katelyn Johnson also won the 4x100 relay in 55.28.
Acevedo posted a 13.21 to win the 100-meter dash by more than a second over Johnson and went on to win the 200 in 27.28, three seconds faster than second-place finisher Alondra Chaidez (30.27) from Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
Caddick won the 100 hurdles by three seconds (19.41) over Palmdale Aerospace’s Isabella Rodriguez (22.69) and posted a time of 52.99 to win the 300 hurdles ahead of TPAA’s Valeria Hernandez (1:09.20).
Despite not getting to finish her main event, the 3,200, Dluzak won three league titles, adding wins in the 800 and 1,600 to her 4x400 relay victory.
Dluzak ran a 3:07.21 to win the 800 and a 6:15.98 to win the 1,600.
“In the 1,600, I almost got a PR,” she said. “I think it was 4 seconds off. In the 800, I was definitely way slower today. My PR is 2:50 and I got like 3:07, so today was an off day, but I won it.”
She’s looking forward to going to CIF as a freshman.
“I’m hoping to at least get PRs, because those girls are really fast,” Dluzak said.
After Dluzak dropped out of the 3,200 race, Vasquez’s Leilani Mclaws was the lone finisher on the girls side, winning the league title with a time of 14:21.39. She was second to Dluzak in the 1,600 (6:24.30), but did not qualify for CIF.
Smith was one win away from joining her teammates as co-MVP, winning three league titles and finishing second in the shot put with a throw of 27-08.75.
“I was really tired at the end of it,” Smith said. “I had jumped both jumps before that, so I was just really tired. But, I’m glad I got good ones in.”
Smith won the discus with a throw of 93-01. She and Palmdale Aerospace second-place finisher Sophia Crespo (86-01.50) both qualified for CIF prelims. Crespo will be going in Division 3.
“It was a little rough today,” Smith said. “The wind was really a trouble for disc.”
Smith’s other league titles came in the high jump and long jump, which she hadn’t competed in since last year. She leapt 11-07.00, defeating teammates Charlotte Vermeiren (10-08) and Johnson (10-03.50).
“It was my first time jumping long jump this year, so that was fun,” Smith said.
She cleared 4-06 to win the high jump ahead of three teammates who all cleared 4-00.
She is looking for improvement at CIF prelims and a chance to move on.
“(I’m hoping to) probably PR in disc,” Smith said. “I need to get over 110. Well, I don’t need to, but I would like to. And probably PR in high jump, too.”
Johnson was the league champion in the triple jump (28-02), beating out teammate Angelina Saltzman (24-02).
Crespo won the girls shot put for the Griffins with a throw of 32-05.
St. Monica’s Tavia Placencia won the girls 400 in 1:08.05.
Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim won both the boys 1,600 and 3,200. He ran 4:50.28 in the 1,600 and then cruised at a comfortable pace to win the 3,200 in 11:11.88.
Desert Christian’s Ray Latimore won the 100-meter dash in 12.30 and finished second in the 200 (24.98), but did not qualify in that event.
The Knights had the only three competitors in the boys 300 hurdles, but only winner Ethan Wupperfeld advanced with a time of 53.20. Thomas Lash was second (57.39) and Asher Saltzman was third (1:05.14).
Desert Christian also had the only two competitors in the 110 meters. Saltzman won in 21.33 to reach CIF, while Lash was second (25.00), but did not qualify for CIF.
Palmdale Aerospace’s Maldonado was the champion in the boys 400 (57.48) adding that league title to his 4x400 title.
Akinsete also tied for the boys high jump title for the Griffins, with a leap of 5-04. Desert Christian’s Francisco Balcorta shared the title at the same height and also qualified for CIF.
Vasquez’s Christian Avalos won the boys triple jump with a leap of 33-05. Lash was second (25-00) for the Knights, but did not qualify for CIF.
Desert Christian and Vasquez will compete at the CIF-SS Division 4 Prelims on May 6 at Carpinteria High School, while Palmdale Aerospace will compete in Division 3 at Yorba Linda High School.
