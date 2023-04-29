 Skip to main content
HS Track and Field | Heritage League Finals

Knights win league

Desert Christian takes both boys, girls titles

LANCASTER — Both the Desert Christian boys and girls teams were crowned Heritage League champions at the track and field finals on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.

The Desert Christian girls won 12 events and finished with a score of 160, followed by The Palmdale Aerospace Academy in second (61), Palmdale Academy Charter School in third (39), St. Monica Academy in fourth (25) and Vasquez in fifth (18).

