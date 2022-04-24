VALENCIA — The Desert Christian softball team won a Heritage League game 10-7 at the Trinity Classical Academy on Saturday.
Riley Wiser led the Knights by finishing 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, three singles and four stolen bases and teammate Maddie Helton hit a two-run home run.
Desert Christian finished with 14 hits and Wiser, Helton and Abby Williams all finished with multiple hits for the Knights.
Desert Christian senior pitchers Helton and Hannah Silva combined in the circle to lead the Knights.
Desert Christian will play at Faith Baptist in a league game on Tuesday.
Baseball
Knight 5, Littlerock 2
PALMDALE — The Knight baseball team defeated Littlerock 5-2 in a Golden League game at Knight High on Friday.
The Hawks led 3-2 before scoring a run in the fifth and sixth innings.
Knight leadoff batter Anthony Huezo went 3-for-4 with two runs to lead the Hawks, who outhit Littlerock 10-1.
Justin Brisco and Tommy Reyes both had two hits apiece for Knight. Brisco was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double and Reyes was 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Knight senior starting pitcher Alejandro Huezo struck out seven in four innings, giving up two unearned runs on one hit and one walk.
Reyes threw three scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven and giving up two walks.
