Knights win girls, boys race at Heritage opener

ACTON — The Vasquez girls and the Desert Christian boys cross country teams won the Heritage League opener, Thursday, at Vasquez High School.

Desert Christian freshman Ella Dluzak won the girls race in her first league meet of her high school career with time of 23 minutes, 41 seconds, while freshman teammate Mehari Winheim also started his high school league career with a win in the boys race in 17:08.

