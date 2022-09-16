Knights win girls, boys race at Heritage opener

ACTON — The Vasquez girls and the Desert Christian boys cross country teams won the Heritage League opener, Thursday, at Vasquez High School.
Desert Christian freshman Ella Dluzak won the girls race in her first league meet of her high school career with time of 23 minutes, 41 seconds, while freshman teammate Mehari Winheim also started his high school league career with a win in the boys race in 17:08.
In the girls race, Trinity Classical Academy finished second through fourth. But it was Vasquez that ran away with the scoring after five of their six runners finished in the top 10 — fifth through ninth.
Junior Leilani McLaws (24:23) finished in fifth for the Mustangs, followed by sophomore Isabella Lara (24:46), senior Haley Rudd (25:45), junior Marie Pape (25:52) and sophomore Emily Hounanian (26:54). Junior Marina Costan finished 18th overall in 33 minutes flat.
Desert Christian took second as a team as freshman Ava Armstrong (28:11) was 11th overall, followed by sophomores Angelina Saltzman in 13th (29:02), Aubrey Mendoza in 14th (29:41), Hannah Lee in 16th (31:23) and Carmen Howlett in 19th (33:13). DC freshman Ashlyn Hartness was 24th (34:07).
Palmdale Academy Charter finished third overall in the girls race, led by Gisselle Agostini in 21st (33:55).
Trinity Classical Academy, Santa Clarita Christian, Palmdale Aerospace Academy and Lancaster Baptist did not have enough runners for team scores.
Sophomore Valeria Hernandez led Palmdale Aerospace with a 15th-place finish (31:22), while Lancaster Baptist junior Sophia Gebala was 12th (28:20).
In the boys race, Desert Christian junior Caden Ficke followed Winheim with a second-place finish (18:24). Junior Jacob DeVore followed in fifth (19:07) for the Knights, while freshman Chase Metter was eighth (20:35), senior Justin Baker took 10th (21:11), sophomore Kai Desko followed in 11th (21:24) and freshman Adam Goodale finished 12th (21:25).
Palmdale Aerospace was second overall for the boys, followed by Trinity Classical at third, Palmdale Academy Charter in fourth and Lancaster Baptist in fifth. Santa Clarita Christian and Vasquez did not field enough runners for team scores.
Senior Jonathan Maldonado (19:06) finished fourth overall for the Griffins, while junior Abraham Gonzalez was 16th (22:14), freshman Evan White took 19th (22:52), sophomore Anthony Ardon followed in 20th (23:18) and senior Eric Rodriguez (23:44) and sophomores Ryan Barillas (23:52) and Travis Estrada (23:54) finished 23rd, 24th and 25th, respectively.
Sophomore Gary Price led Palmdale Academy Charter with a ninth-place finish (20:46), while senior Joseph Cone was 22nd overall (23:43) for Lancaster Baptist and Vasquez senior Dillon Anderson took sixth overall (19:42).
The Heritage League meets again on Tuesday where Desert Christian will host at Pelona Vista Park.
Girls Golf (Golden League)
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team went 3-0 in a Golden League match on Thursday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
The Royals shot a team score of 206, followed by Palmdale at 347. Knight and Littlerock did not field enough golfers for team scores.
“It was a fun day,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “The girls are really growing as a team and it showed today on the course.”
Quartz Hill senior and two-time reigning Golden League champion Kylie Warner shot a 2-under 34 to lead all golfers.
“I felt pretty good during my round today,” she said. “I always play well at AVCC, so I expected nothing less than what I shot today. I have multiple goals for this season and one of them is making it all the way through CIF.
“This being my senior year and my final chance to prove myself, it is only right that I put CIF champion next to my name.”
Alyssa Castellanos and Samantha Redifer both shot 42 for the Royals, while Terry Muller followed at 43, Sabrina Redifer posted 45 and Rylin Rasposas picked up 46.
“The team overall is great,” Warner said. “I feel that this year, more than ever, we have bonded into a family and I feel that has really improved our scores and focus. We play for each other and support the succcess of every girl on the team,
“Although I have mixed emotions about this being my last year, I am overly grateful to be on such an amazing team and I can’t wait to finish this year strong.”
Girls Tennis
Lancaster 18, Knight 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team defeated Knight 18-0 in a Golden League match on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
No. 1 singles player Cleo Wang swept all three of her sets at 6-0 for the Eagles (4-1, 2-0 GL), while No. 2 Ashley Kwak won 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 and No. 3 Genesis Vasquez swept 6-2, 6-0, 6-1.
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Belen Rodriguez and Kaelyn Vasquez swept 6-4, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Amy Park and Sara Stringfield won 6-0, 6-0, 6-2 and No. 3 Lucy Cheng and Jackey Obregon picked up a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 sweep.
Lancaster plays defending Golden League champion Highland on Tuesday at Quartz Hill, while Knight (0-2 GL) plays at Antelope Valley.
Quartz Hill 18, Eastside 0
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team posted an 18-0 victory over Eastside in a Golden League match on Thursday at Antelope Valley High School.
No. 1 singles player Chela Nico swept her three sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, for the Royals (2-0 GL), while No. 2 Skylar Antoniewicz won all three of her sets at 6-0 and No. 3 Lei Brillantes won 6-0, 6-0, 6-2.
Mia Hernandez and Jocelyn Ortega won 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Royals, while No. 2 Kelsey Moholt and Kasey Faulk swept all three of their sets at 6-0.
The No. 3 team of Katie Lindsay and Keiley Duran won a 6-0 set before being substituted out for Aleena Smith and Calle Beguhl, who won two sets, 6-0, 6-2.
The Royals head to the USTA First Serve Tournament in Torrance on Saturday.
Highland 17, Antelope Valley 1
QUARTZ HILL — The Highland girls tennis team defeating shorthanded Antelope Valley 17-1 on Thursday at Quartz Hill High School.
The Antelopes fielded just three players.
Isabella Bravo won a 6-0 set at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs (3-0, 2-0 GL), while No. 2 Annalyn Orlanda picked up a 6-3 win and No. 3 Giselle Reyes lost to AV’s No. 1 singles player Mia Romero 6-3. The rest of the scores in singles were forfeit victories for Highland.
Girls Volleyball
Rosamond 3, Boron 0
BORON — The Rosamond girls volleyball team rebounded from their first league loss of the season with a 25-17, 27-25, 25-12 victory over Boron in a High Desert League match on Thursday in Boron.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led the Roadrunners (9-5, 3-1 HDL) with 10 kills and added 14 digs.
Madison Moore and Kaedance Collette picked up six kills and two blocks each.
Amber Jordan recorded five kills for Rosamond, while setter Reese Ullrich recorded 11 assists, Samantha Hufford picked up eight assists and Alexy Finch contributed 30 digs.
The Roadrunners play in the Cal City Tournament today and Saturday.
Mammoth 3, Cal City 2
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team lost a five-set heartbreaker to first-place Mammoth in a High Desert League match on Thursday.
The Ravens were up 2-1 at one point, but fell to the Huskies, 22-25, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18, 15-8.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for how they competed,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “It’s just tough to not win that one. … Disappointed but pleased with their progression.”
Moon Boyd led the Ravens (8-9, 2-2 HDL) with 11 kills and added two blocks, while Makayla Haggins recorded 28 assists and 10 digs and Marai Guinyard contributed 32 digs and received 31 serves.
Moore praised the play of both Haggins and Guinyard, as well as Lorena Rodarte, who had six aces and five kills on the night.
“Mammoth really struggled with her serve tonight,” he said.
Cal City hosts its 13th annual tournament today and Saturday.
