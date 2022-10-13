LANCASTER — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team defeated St. Monica in five sets 26-24, 12-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-4 in a Heritage League match on Wednesday at Desert Christian High School.
Desert Christian senior setter Riley Wiser led the Knights with six aces, 29 assists and 16 defensive ups and senior middle blocker Kayla Van Weelden had six blocks and six kills.
It was senior night for Desert Christian in its final home match of the regular season.
Desert Christian is 7-6 in league and will play at the Palmdale Aerospace Academy today in the final match of the regular season.
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Boron in four sets 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 25-17 in a High Desert League match at Rosamond High School on Tuesday.
Rosamond improved to 19-10-1 overall and 8-3 in league.
The Roadrunners finished with 22 aces total, with Amber Jordan finishing with a team-high nine aces. Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Alexy Finch each had four aces apiece.
Rosamond also had a strong hitting night, finishing with 40 kills. Eubanks-Hemme had 11 kills, Jordan had nine kills and Madison Moore and Kaedance Collette each had seven kills.
Rosamond setter Reese Ullrich had 14 assists, Samantha Hufford had 13 assists and Jaimee Dietz added nine assists.
Rosamond honored its eight seniors during its Senior Night on its final home game in the regular season.
“Our team has a lot of experience this year,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Morris said. “Most of our team has played together since they were in the sixth grade. That is definitely a strength for our team.”
Rosamond will play at Kern Valley today.
