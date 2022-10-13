LANCASTER — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team defeated St. Monica in five sets 26-24, 12-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-4 in a Heritage League match on Wednesday at Desert Christian High School.

Desert Christian senior setter Riley Wiser led the Knights with six aces, 29 assists and 16 defensive ups and senior middle blocker Kayla Van Weelden had six blocks and six kills.

