Knights win 20 Heritage League titles at Finals

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian track and field team won 20 of 26 events at the Heritage League Finals on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy walked away with four titles and Vasquez won two titles.
Only the winners in each event advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Prelims at Carpinteria High School next Saturday.
Junior Emily Caddick and freshman Jazmine Robertson won four league titles apiece for the Knights. They were both on the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
Caddick won the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 19.24 seconds and the 300 hurdles (55.38) as the lone competitor.
“It felt good, because I messed up,” Caddick said of her PR. “Now that I know I can do 19.2, I’m hoping next week I can get a 19 or break it.”
Caddick has only been running hurdles for a year and decided to focus on them instead of doing distance events.
“I feel good now,” Caddick said. “I’ve only been doing it for a year. Last year, I did it a little bit and I only did one race in the 300. So, this is my first year with the 100 and second with the 300, so it feels nice now.
“I’m better at the 300, because I have the endurance for it.”
Winning four titles, which included the 100 and 200, was especially exciting for Robertson in her first year.
“I feel awesome,” she said. “It makes me feel like I’m going to grow up to be great. I just need to focus on my lane.”
Robertson raced to a personal-best 13.24 to win the 100 and a 29.19 to win the 200.
“The 100 is my main event, so I just love that event with everything, because there’s like a sense of relief and power in that event,” she said. “The 200’s a little hard, but I can do it.”
Robertson is looking forward to CIF Prelims.
“I’m very excited for CIF,” she said. “I know it’s going to be heavy competition, but I think it’s something I need, because without the competition, there’s no room to get better. There’s no room to really push yourself.”
She and Caddick teamed up with Katie Lynch and Carmen Howlett to win the 4x100 relay (57.28) as the lone team in the event.
Robertson then filled in for Howlett, who felt ill, in the 4x400 with Caddick, Lynch and Audrey Weathers. The girls were again alone in their competition, but ran alongside the boys’ teams, and finished in 4:53.21.
Brent Roetcisoender won three league titles, but will focus on his bread-and-butter event, the 3,200 meters, at CIF Prelims. Roetcisoender ran 10:48.25 to win the 3,200.
He also won the 1,600 (5:02.65) and the 800 (2:18.50).
Chuck Weathers won two events for the Knights as he threw 117 feet, 10.5 inches to win the discus and was a part of the winning 4x400 relay team.
“The wind, I’m not sure if it helped or not,” Chuck Weathers said about his discus throw. “It was kind of off. It kind of turned the discus over a little bit with the wind. I was expecting a little bit further today, but I’m happy that I got to move on to Prelims and hopefully do better there.”
Weathers’ PR in the discus is 129 feet, attained at the Russell Cup in Carpinteria, where CIF Prelims will be held.
“I’m looking forward to move on, maybe, to Finals and hopefully break my PR,” he said.
The 4x400 team also included Franky Balcorta, Caden Ficke and Jacob DeVore.
They beat out a competitive Palmdale Aerospace team with a time of 3:53.11.
“I’m very proud of my team,” Chuck Weathers said. “It was a close race. We were told beforehand that Aerospace is a good team and they are. That was a really fun race.”
Ficke also won the 400 in a competitive race, coming from behind to beat to Aerospace runners at the finish line for a personal-best time of 57.38.
Balcorta won the boys long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 3 inches as the lone competitor.
Desert Christian’s Kai Desko won the high jump (4-10) and the 300 hurdles (56.03).
Katie Lynch won both the long jump and the triple jump with personal-best leaps for the Knights.
Lynch hit 14-01 in the long jump and 28-05 in the triple jump.
Desert Christian’s Lily Kreiger won the league title in the discus with a personal-best throw of 105-10.5, which is third in Desert Christian’s record books.
“When I threw it, it didn’t feel any different, so I think the wind had a lot to do with it,” Kreiger said. “I think the wind gave it just that tiny bit of lift that it needed. But it feels great.”
She’s looking forward to CIF and another chance to get to second in the record books, which is 106 feet.
“I’m really excited,” Kreiger said. “I made it (to CIF) last year, but it’s really cool to make it in my senior year. … I’m hoping for at least 106, because then I get to go up another level for the school record.”
Islynne Jones, of Desert Christian, also hit a personal best with her throw of 28-02 in the shot put.
Palmdale Aerospace’s Savannah Gutierrez won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:15.28. The Griffins were all competing in their first meet of the season.
“It’s my first meet, so it was nerve-racking,” Gutierrez said.
TPAA’s Ryan Barillas and Abraham Gonzalez both won two league titles.
Barillas was the league champion in the 100 (12.44).
“I was giving it my all,” Barillas said. “It was pretty close. I was hurting toward the end, my thighs were hurting.”
Gonzalez beat some tough competition at the finish line to win the league title in the 200 (25.35).
“I’m happy,” he said.
The two runners also teamed up with Jonathan Maldonado and Lizandro Castro to win the 4x100 relay (51.39).
“It was a good experience,” Barillas said about the meet.
Vasquez’s Nicholas Freeman was the lone competitor in the boys 110 hurdles and finished as the league champ in 24.84.
Vasquez’s Jacob Mendez won the shot put (27-04.5).
