Knights top Griffins in 4

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy girls volleyball teams have been evenly matched opponents in the Heritage League the last two seasons.
Three of the last four matches between the two Heritage League rivals has gone five sets and they have split those four matches.
Desert Christian took the advantage on Tuesday and didn’t need five sets to do it, winning at Palmdale Aerospace High School in four sets, 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-16 in the league opener for both teams.
“Honestly I’m really excited to see what they can do,” Desert Christian coach Matthew Cataldo said. “I think they’re playing good ball and I think they’re able to compete. Teams like Aerospace do a great job of keeping plays going. They keep really great snaps on the ball. They can serve tough. If we can react well and play well against that, then we can compete well with everyone we play against.”
Desert Christian improved to 4-4 on the season, while Palmdale Aerospace (1-1) played just its second match of the season.
“I think they surpassed my expectations, definitely,” Palmdale Aerospace interim head coach Izack Coreas said. “For years now Desert Christian has been our neck-and-neck team, so to see them go neck-and-neck with them again was amazing. Some seasons we go against Desert and they knock us out. Some seasons we do the opposite. To see them neck-and-neck just means we’re not that far behind Desert Christian to improve.”
Palmdale Aerospace coach Aubrie Bales is on maternity leave, but is expected to return for Thursday’s match. The Griffins were also missing their starting libero on Tuesday and had to adjust their lineup.
The Knights led almost the entire opening set, pulling away toward the end, getting two kills by junior Riley Ewing and one by junior Hannah Moore. Ewing also had a block in the first set, sophomore Melody Hasdale had two blocks, sophomore Corynn Smith had a block and a kill and sophomore Abigail McGaughey had an ace, a kill and a block.
“I think we did good,” said Smith, a second-year varsity player. “We were very good at covering and our hustle plays, so I definitely think we picked up on our defense.
“I’m really happy with us. We are winning most of our games and we’re just working really well as a team right now.”
Palmdale Aerospace was not discouraged and rebounded in the second set, never trailing and quickly built a double-digit lead.
Palmdale Aerospace junior Aniah Sandoval recorded three kills in the second set, junior Gianna Romero had two kills and sophomore Bellah Leon picked up two kills and an ace.
“I definitely feel we could have picked up the energy a little more, but for our covering and our digging, we absolutely did the best we could,” said Sandoval, a second-year varsity player. “Desert Christian is always one of our top teams that we always want to keep up and play with them. They’re a really good team. I think we tried our best tonight and we’ll see how our other game goes when we play them at (their) home.”
The Knights began chipping away at the lead, pulling within five points, 22-17 on an ace by Moore and 23-18 on a kill by junior Kiley Royster, but that would be as close as Desert Christian would get as the Griffins were able to close out the set and even the match.
“I think we just lost our focus and we kind of got in our heads a little bit, but we were able to regain that and then we started getting points really well with our serves,” Smith said. “I think it’s mostly just mental, because we can definitely pick those up easier. We just weren’t communicating.”
Cataldo said the Knights used a different lineup in the second set.
“We tried a different lineup and with our team a big thing is just that confidence,” he said. “They didn’t play with the same confidence that they normally have. But once they got that back, once they were able to work that in, then they started playing their game and that’s what they do best.”
Desert Christian rebounded in the third set, never trailing after taking a 2-1 lead.
Royster had three kills in the set for Desert Christian, McGaughey had three aces and a block, Ewing had two kills and a block and Moore added two kills.
“I think they did a really good job scrapping,” Cataldo said. “I still think there’s a lot of stuff we can work on and improve, but they really started to show some of the weapons that they’ve been practicing and developing, so we’re happy to see some of those show up in games.”
Palmdale Aerospace sophomore Lilliana Romero had two kills and an ace in the third set.
Although Palmdale Aerospace took an early lead to start the fourth set, on a block and an ace by junior Anna Jimenez, it was short-lived as Desert Christian never trailed after taking a 3-2 lead.
The Knights built a nine-point lead three times before finally taking a double-digit lead, 24-14 on a kill by Smith.
Ewing scored a kill on set and match point to clinch the victory for Desert Christian.
Smith had two kills and two blocks in the fourth set for the Knights, McGaughey had two kills and Royster, Moore and Ewing all had one kill apiece in the final set.
Desert Christian has one senior, seven juniors and five underclassmen. The Knights finished fourth in league last season (14-14-1, 7-7) and won a CIF-Southern Section Division 8 wild-card match.
“We’ve got a good balance of experience and maturity and young guns to bring it up and see what they can do,” said Cataldo, who is in his sixth season as the Desert Christian coach.
Desert Christian will host Lancaster Baptist on Thursday in a Heritage League match.
Jimenez had two blocks and an ace in the fourth set for Palmdale Aerospace.
Palmdale Aerospace also has a mix of three or four returning players to go with former junior varsity players. The Griffins (10-11, 5-9) finished sixth in league last season.
“I think they have a lot more experience and maybe have played longer as a team,” Sandoval said of Desert Christian. “I feel like especially since its half varsity, half JV moving up, there was kind of a mix of different energies and different vibes and we’re still trying to figure that out.
“Definitely our energy, keeping up the energy in the third or fourth set, especially if we do go to four or five. Also our communication, I think we can bump it up a little, because we do die down between plays. Our serving, we’re going to get better on that also.”
Palmdale Aerospace will host defending league champion Santa Clarita Christian on Thursday.
“Even though we have returners, they’re in the same grade,” Coreas said. “Everyone on the team is in the same grade, so they all know each other very well. Working in returners and working in players who got moved up has been very easy, has been very smooth. Has made for a great transition actually.
“I think we needed to see where we stand and then we go up from there.”
