Knights sweep to victory in non-league match

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept a non-league match against Bakersfield Christian 25-15, 25-10, 25-9 on Tuesday at Desert Christian High School.
The Knights improved to 7-0 overall and remain 6-0 in the Heritage League.
Desert Christian sophomore setter Colt Schmidt finished with six kills, 26 assists and two blocks and senior outside Cade Schmidt had 17 kills, four assists and five aces.
Desert Christian junior middle Zachary Bell added three kills and two blocks, freshman defensive specialist Justin Green added 13 serves, freshman libero Isaac Muralles finished with one kill and four aces on 16 serves, senior outside Sean Worrell had six kills and six serves and senior opposite Joseph Macias added two kills.
Desert Christian will play a league match at Trinity Classical on Thursday at 5 p.m.
California City 16, Mojave 8 (5)
MOJAVE — The California City baseball team defeated Mojave 16-8 in five rainy innings on Tuesday at Mojave High School.
Four Cal City pitchers combined for a no-hitter, but also combined to walk 15 batters.
Cal City’s Jack Moore pitched the first two innings to get the win, allowing one unearned run and four walks, while striking out four.
Blake Moore went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Ravens (5-4), while Joshua Baiza was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Kevin Hightower finished 3-for-4.
Cal City coach Shane Moore got all 17 of his rostered athletes into the game.
“We played pretty good defense when we had to and we hit the ball better,” Shane Moore said.
The game was important to get in for the Ravens, as it was their last contest before league play starts next week.
Cal City opens the High Desert League on Tuesday at home against Rosamond.
