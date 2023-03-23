Knights sweep past Santa Clarita Christian

VALENCIA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept a Heritage League match against Santa Clarita Christian 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 on Wednesday at Desert Christian High School.
The Knights remain undefeated to start the season, at 10-0 overall and 8-0 in league.
Desert Christian senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights with 17 kills and six assists, senior outside Sean Worrell had three kills and two aces on 14 serves, sophomore setter Colt Schmidt added six kills, 25 assists, two blocks and two aces, junior middle hitter Zachary Bell added two kills, one block and 10 serves and senior opposite hitter Joseph Macias finished with four kills.
Desert Christian will host Vasquez in a Heritage League match on March 30 at 4 p.m.
