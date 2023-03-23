 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Knights sweep past Santa Clarita Christian

Desert Christian senior Cade Schmidt

Contributed photo

Desert Christian senior Cade Schmidt spikes the ball down for a kill against Santa Clarita Christian on Wednesday in a Heritage League match at Desert Christian High School. Schmidt had 17 kills in the Knights’ 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 victory.

 

VALENCIA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept a Heritage League match against Santa Clarita Christian 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 on Wednesday at Desert Christian High School.

The Knights remain undefeated to start the season, at 10-0 overall and 8-0 in league.

