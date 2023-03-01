Knights sweep past Palmdale Academy

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team defeated Palmdale Academy in straight sets 25-8, 25-8, 25-7 in a non league match on Tuesday.
The Knights improve to 2-0 overall and are 1-0 in league.
Desert Christian senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights with seven kills, seven aces and 16 serves and sophomore setter Colt Schmidt finished with five kids, 19 assists and eight aces.
Desert Christian junior middle blocker Zachary Bell had three kills and four aces and senior outside hitter Sean Worrell finished with five kills and three aces.
Desert Christian will play at Vasquez on Thursday in a 4 p.m. league match.
