Knights sweep past Mustangs in league

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team got a bit of a challenge from Vasquez on Friday in a Heritage League match at Desert Christian High School.
The first two sets were competitive, but the Knights pulled away big in the third set to finish a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep of the Mustangs.
“They started a little slow and flat, but then they fought back and played great and wonderful and played as a team,” Desert Christian co-coach Stacy Schmidt said. “Everybody was on their game, hitting and serving and setting, so they did great.”
Despite the loss, it was an improvement for Vasquez, which lost to Desert Christian 25-7, 25-8, 25-9 on March 19.
“I was very excited about the first two games,” Vasquez coach Karen DeHemmer said. “We’ve been working very hard since we played them the first time.”
The first set was the most competitive of the match as it went back and forth with five tie scores.
The Mustangs held a 15-14 lead before the Knights pulled away on five straight kills — three by Cade Schmidt and two by Kody Del Frate — an ace by Cody Royster and a hitting error by Vasquez to suddenly lead 21-15.
Del Frate finished off the set with an ace for Desert Christian.
“This team is doing so well, we’re undefeated in league, 8-0 now, and most of them have never played volleyball in their life,” Stacy Schmidt said. “They’re just giving it everything they’ve got every day.”
In the second set, the Mustangs won the first four points on serves by Adam Coons to go up 4-0.
But a service error opened the door for the Knights, who got 13 straight serves and four aces, including three in a row, from freshman Colt Schmidt. Desert Christian then led 14-4.
The Mustangs got as close as 22-17, but the Knights closed out the set on a tip by Royster, an ace by Colt Schmidt and a tip kill by Del Frate.
In the third set, Colt Schmidt served up five straight points, including two aces, for a 5-0 lead before Coons got a kill to make it 5-1.
A slew of kills from Cade Schmidt and hitting errors by Vasquez gave Desert Christian an insurmountable lead. Cade Schmidt had seven of his match-high 13 kills in the third set. Del Frate also served 11 straight points, including two aces in the set.
“I had fun,” Coons said. “This is the best place to play. I love this place so much. … This is a challenge because the hitters actually hit here.”
Del Frate picked up volleyball this season as a senior and has turned into quite the volleyball player for the Knights. He said the coaches, Travis and Stacy Schmidt, have been a big help in his progress.
“I think playing a lot of sports has allowed me to be coachable,” said Del Frate, who has also played soccer and basketball and ran track and field and cross country. “Having lots of coaches, you hear advice from so many different people so I think that helps a lot. … I love learning new sports.”
He had nine kills and four aces on 17 serves.
Colt Schmidt picked up three kills and 32 assists. He also recorded 10 aces on 26 serves, despite feeling like he started out slow.
“I honestly just focused more than I did in the first set,” he said about his serves. “I woke up a little bit and just made sure I had my mechanics down.”
The Mustangs have a young squad with four freshmen, two sophomores, one junior with Coons and one senior in Nathaniel Thiebaud listed
“Out of my eight players, I have five that have never played volleyball before,” DeHemmer said. “So, I’m very proud of them. Some of the younger ones get scared of those fast jump serves, so we just need to work on that.”
Coons had five kills, two aces and two blocks.
“I was a lot more consistent,” Coons said about his serves. “Usually you start really loopy and then you kind of start dialing it in. Usually serving runs go one to two, because the players aren’t as capable, you have new players and slowly they started to play more and more. That allows me to have a lot more of a tuning to serves and stuff and it was just a lot better.”
The team is young, but captains Coons and Thiebaud are helping the younger players get more confident in their games.
“It’s getting way better than when we first started,” Coons said.
Vasquez freshman Diego Camacho recorded 10 digs with one kill, while freshman Fernando Vasquez picked up two kills, freshman Cameron Drayer added an ace and Thiebaud contributed seven digs and one kill.
“(Diego) and Nathaniel are probably my two best diggers,” DeHemmer said.
Royster recorded three kills and three blocks for the Knights, while Sean Worrell added five kills and one block and Zachary Bell contributed three kills and one block.
“We’re good, we push hard in practice,” Cade Schmidt said. “We push hard in practice and play harder during the game.”
Desert Christian plays at Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Tuesday, while Vasquez plays host to Trinity Classical Academy on Tuesday.
The Knights are hoping to keep their undefeated league record intact and go far in the playoffs this season.
“Just consistency,” Colt Schmidt said about what they need to do to keep going strong. “Keeping the ball in play when we’re getting served off to.”
