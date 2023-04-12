Knights sweep past Griffins in volleyball

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept past The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 in a Heritage League match on Tuesday at Desert Christian High.
The Knights are now 12-0 overall and 10-0 in league and haven’t dropped a set.
Desert Christian senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt recorded 17 kills and three aces on 19 serves, while senior outside hitter Sean Worrell picked up six kills and two aces on 11 serves.
Desert Christian junior middle hitter Zachary Bell also had six kills and one ace on 11 serves, while sophomore setter Colt Schmidt recorded 34 assists, seven kills and two blocks, senior middle hitter Joe Macias picked up four kills and freshman defensive specialist Justin Green served 16 times.
The Knights play Trinity Classical Academy today at home for their senior night.
Bishop 9, California City 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team lost to Bishop 9-0 in a High Desert League game on Tuesday at Cal City High.
The Ravens (9-7, 2-3 HDL) held the Broncos to just three runs through six innings, but three errors in the seventh let Bishop score six runs.
“It was a really well-played ball game until the top of the seventh,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “Bishop is probably the best offensive team in our league, so for us to hold them to three runs for six innings was something.”
Cal City starting pitcher Blake Moore walked four batters in the first inning, but allowed just one run to score. He allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits and six walks and struck out 10 in 4.2 innings. He was relieved by his brother Jack Moore after reaching his pitch count.
The Ravens recorded just three hits as a team and struck out 15 times.
“We struck out 15 times, six looking, so that was frustrating,” Shane Moore said. “(Bishop’s pitcher) was decent, he wasn’t overpowering, we just need to change our mindset at the plate. … We need to be a little more aggressive at the plate.”
Jack Moore hit a triple and Dylan Hammer hit two singles for all of the Ravens’ offense.
Cal City will play host to Kern Valley on Friday in another league game.
Highland 13, Antelope Valley 3 (5)
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Antelope Valley 13-3 in five innings of a Golden League game on Friday at Highland High.
Senior Troy Lewis was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs for the Bulldogs (14-3-1, 8-0 GL), while senior Carter Wood hit a grand slam and junior Caleb Montemayor was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Highland junior Carlos Toro allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits and struck out nine batters in five innings.
The Bulldogs play at Lancaster today, while the Antelopes (0-10, 0-8) play at Quartz Hill.
