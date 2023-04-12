 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Knights sweep past Griffins in volleyball

Desert Christian senior Cade Schmidt

Desert Christian senior Cade Schmidt leaps up for a kill attempt against The Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Tuesday at Desert Christian High. The Knights won 25-16, 25-16, 25-12.

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept past The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 in a Heritage League match on Tuesday at Desert Christian High.

The Knights are now 12-0 overall and 10-0 in league and haven’t dropped a set.

