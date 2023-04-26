Knights sweep Hawks

LANCASTER — The only thing Knight boys volleyball head coach Joe Susilla could do was tip his hat.
He knew, like everyone else in the gym, that when Desert Christian needed a kill, where it was going.
“Today, (Cade) Schmidt was the momentum stopper,” Susilla said. “I thought we played really well, but that kid’s one of the best in the Valley. We couldn’t find a way to contain him.”
Susilla’s assessment of Schmidt was on point.
The senior collected 24 kills to lead the Knights to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 victory over the Hawks in the wildcard round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, Tuesday evening, at Desert Christian High School.
The Hawks (14-14) had a play-in game on Monday night at Channel Islands just to get into the wildcard game.
“Tonight, we were nervous,” Desert Christian head coach Travis Schmidt said. “Half of our kids have never been here before. We were just about getting the kinks out. The kids played hard tonight. Whoever we put in front of us, they just keep playing hard. We have some things to clean up, like our service errors. Also, we have a problem with taking our foot off the gas pedal. We must keep the pressure on the entire match. But it’s always good to get the victory.”
The Knights jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the opening set, as Cade Schmidt had four consecutive kills. Desert Christian built that lead to 12-4 before the Hawks began to settle down. Knight won seven of the next eight points to trim the lead to 13-11.
The Knights (22-3) led 18-12 and their final seven points came on kills from Cade Schmidt, who had four, and his younger brother Colt Schmidt, who had three. Cade Schmidt finished with 10 kills in the set. Colt Schmidt had eight kills and four blocks for the match.
“I thought we did pretty well,” Cade Schmidt said. “Sometimes we’re like a roller coaster. We go up and down. We have to learn how to go up and keep going. But, overall, this was a good win for us.
“This win helped us get out our nerves. We kept the energy up and my goal was to help keep it up. You could see the nerves in us. We just wanted to make it like a regular match. I’m so excited for this victory.”
The Hawks started the second set much better as they grabbed their first lead of the match, albeit early on with a 4-3 lead. The Knights led 8-7 and won four consecutive points to take a 12-7 lead. Desert Christian began to create separation after winning seven of the next 10 points, to lead 19-10. The Schmidt Brothers Show continued as they had two kills each to close out the set.
“The story of this team all season has been dig ourselves a hole, but we’ve been fortunate to steal sets by having nice runs. Today, we couldn’t do that,” Susilla said. “I think fatigue played a little bit of a part for us. Playing (Monday) in Channel Islands was a four-hour round trip and we didn’t get a lot of rest. But those are the cards we were dealt. To come in and be competitive was good for us. We haven’t rolled over for any team this season, and I’m very proud of the kids.”
Desert Christian won 14 of the first 21 points to take a 14-7 lead in the third set. Knight, however, showed its resiliency and rallied to cut the lead to 14-11. The Knights kept the Hawks at arm’s length, holding a slim 19-16 lead before winning two straight points. Knight would get no closer as a service error sealed the Hawks’ fate.
“We weren’t intimidated at all, and I thought we did pretty well. There are always ways to get better,” the Hawks’ Diego Ramirez said. “We gave it all we had tonight. It was a good season for us and we kept fighting all year. I’m proud of the team.”
Ramirez led Knight with six kills. Teammate Julian Ortiz had five kills and David Cova had two kills and two blocks.
Sean Worrell and Joseph Macias each had three kills for Desert Christian.
The Knights are on a collision course with fourth-seeded Paraclete in the second round of the playoffs. First, Desert Christian must dispose of Gabrielino (15-5) on Thursday, while Paraclete (21-9) must get past St. Monica Prep (15-20-1).
Barring any hiccups, the two teams would meet again on Saturday. The Knights defeated Paraclete in a five-set thriller at home on April 20 in which Cade Schmidt had a career-high and school record 37 kills.
