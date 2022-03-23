Knights stay undefeated in Heritage League

SANTA CLARITA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept a Heritage League match at Santa Clarita Christian on Tuesday, winning 25-14, 25-13, 25-12.
Desert Christian (7-1, 4-0) remains undefeated in league play.
Junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights with 11 kills and eight aces, junior outside Sean Worrell had seven kills and 11 serves and senior opposite Kody Del Frate added six kills, three blocks and two aces.
Freshman setter Colt Schmidt had 27 assists, two kills and one block and senior middle Cody Royster had two aces on 19 serves.
Desert Christian will host Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Thursday in a 4 p.m. league match.
Baseball
Highland 10, Anaheim 1
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Anaheim 10-1 on Tuesday in the fourth game of the 44th Annual Lions Tournament at Highland High School.
Highland sophomore Will Paxton led the Bulldogs (11-5) at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Darren Roberts was 1-for-1 with three walks, two runs and an RBI, Jakob Rodriguez was 1-for-1 with three walks and three runs, Carter Wood was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Chris Barriga was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Wood also got the win on the mound, giving up one run on three hits in six innings, striking out three.
Paxton pitched a scoreless seventh inning to finish the game.
Summit 6, Quartz Hill 2
The Quartz Hill baseball team lost to Summit 6-2 in the second day of the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona on Tuesday.
The Royals scored both runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Quartz Hill was outhit by the Storm 6-5 and both teams committed two errors.
Quartz Hill junior Preston White went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Senior Jayden Steinhurst and senior Issac Gonzalez drove in one run apiece for the Royals.
Quartz Hill sophomore starting pitcher Ismael Quintero struck out four in five innings, giving up three hits, four walks and three earned runs.
Quartz Hill plays another tournament game today against an opponent to be determined.
Rosamond 3, California City 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team won a pitchers’ duel against California City with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday in the High Desert League opener for both teams.
“It was a fun game to watch as a coach,” California City coach Shane Moore said. “Obviously we would rather have won, but it was a lot of good baseball.”
Rosamond pitcher Daniel Flores struck out 15 batters, allowing just four hits and hitting one batter in the shutout.
Flores also had a single for the Roadrunners (3-7-1, 1-0 HDL), who had just three hits, but benefitted from seven walks. Adrian Cruz went 2-for-3 at the plate for Rosamond.
Freshman pitcher Blake Moore allowed two unearned runs on three hits and seven walks, but also struck out 10 batters for California City (4-4, 0-1 HDL).
“I’m still pretty proud of where our pitcher is as a freshman,” Shane Moore said.
Jeremiah Baker, Jack Moore, Henry Ramsey and Maurice Townsend accounted for the Ravens’ four hits.
“I would have liked us to just have a better approach at the plate,” Shane Moore said. “We’re not as aggressive as I would like to see us be at the plate.”
California City hosts Desert on Friday in another High Desert League game, while Rosamond continues HDL play at home against Frazier Mountain.
College Softball
AVC 7, Citrus 0
GLENDORA — The Antelope Valley College softball team shut out Citrus 7-0 in a Western State Conference road game on Tuesday.
Madison Reiser earned the win in the circle for the Marauders (15-5, 3-0 WSC), allowing just five hits and two walks with 14 strikeouts in six shutout innings.
“Maddy pitched lights out and we had some clutch two-out hitting,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “It was a great conference win.”
Victoria Alcantar closed out the game by allowing one hit, but striking out the side in the seventh inning.
AVC’s Denise Carrillo went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI, while Ariel Nieto was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Hailey Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Savannah Cervantes, Nayely Delgado and Trinity Holman also drove in one run apiece, while Amy Manzo and Emmeliz Sera each hit a double.
The Marauders will play host to Bakersfield College at home on Thursday. Bakersfield is also undefeated in conference play.
