LANCASTER — The Desert Christian cross country team was not caught looking ahead to its final meet of the season.
Instead the Knights had a solid showing in their final home meet of the shortened cross country season on Thursday afternoon at the Lancaster National Soccer Center against Faith Baptist.
The Desert Christian boys dominated by having the first eight runners in the boys race, while the Desert Christian girls were narrowly defeated by Faith Baptist.
Junior Brent Roetcisoender led the Desert Christian boys team, finishing first with a time of 17 minutes and 29.87 seconds.
Desert Christian senior Emerson Calhoun finished second (17:34.06).
“We did pretty good,” said Calhoun, who is in his fourth year on the varsity team. “We trained hard this year and we’re just waiting for our meet next week at McFarland, which is our last race. Hopefully we’ll do well. We’re just glad to compete, because of the current situation with COVID.”
Desert Christian will cap its season at the McFarland Invitational on March 13, in an eight-team, four-dual meet format. Desert Christian will face host McFarland in the final dual meet of the day. The event was finalized on Wednesday.
The results will be compiled from all four dual meets and medals awarded to the top five runners.
“We’re more focused on the next meet,” Roetcisoender said. “It’s McFarland and McFarland is equal to us, if not better. It’s probably going to be our most competitive meet we’ve had this season, so we’re more focused on that. This race was just a hard type of run. It was a good run.”
Calhoun, who won a Heritage League meet at Central Park last week, said facing a strong opponent in the final race will give the Knights a good indication of their competition level.
“To kind of see where we are and the potential we had,” Calhoun said. “We’re excited for McFarland. Our coaches coached us well for the season.”
Calhoun was followed by Desert Christian junior Kody Del Frate (3rd, 17:45.04), senior David Caddick (4th, 18:10.98), senior Daniel Caddick (5th, 18:21.24), sophomore Charles Weathers (6th, 18:59.08), freshman Jacob Devore (7th, 19:09.44) and freshman Caden Ficke (8th, 19:13.44).
“I told the boys to go all out, but some of them backed off,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “They’re really working to do well at McFarland. They want to do really well there. They didn’t really have any reason to run hard today. I’m very happy with it. How can you not be when they finish 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8?”
The course at the Lancaster National Soccer Center was adjusted from two weeks ago, from five kilometers to three miles, which made the beginning of the race go up a small hill.
Faith Baptist junior Sarah Black won the race, as she did last week at Central Park.
Black finished with a time of 21:49.72.
It was the second official meet for Black, to go with two time trials.
“I honestly, I feel pretty satisfied with my finish, but I still think I could have done better,” Black said. “I like to finish strong, which is probably how I make up for not doing as well.
“(Desert Christian) is all really great. They honestly motivate me to do better. They’re really awesome and I love talking to the girls afterwards too.”
The race was the season finale for Faith Baptist.
Desert Christian sophomore Emily Caddick finished second with a time of 22:10.47. Caddick won a dual meet two weeks ago at the LNSC with a time of 23:14.82.
Caddick wasn’t pleased with her performance and said she has been hampered with a hip injury, a nagging injury.
Caddick said she has faced Black before.
“She’s as fast as me, if not faster,” Caddick said.
Desert Christian senior Megan McGrath finished fourth (24:41.56), junior Kassandra Saavedra was seventh (27:24.14) and freshman Abigail Halter was eighth (27:46.79).
Desert Christian was one of four teams from the Heritage League to compete at Central Park in Santa Clarita last week, in separate dual meets.
Visokey said the meet was dubbed the league finals, although no champions were declared and no medals awarded.
The Desert Christian girls lost by three points to Faith Baptist in that event and were edged by Faith Baptist again Thursday.
Practice for track has already begun, although the first meet for Desert Christian is on April 17. The Knights will have five meets.
