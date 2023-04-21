Knights, Spirits find success at Russell Cup

CARPINETERIA — The Desert Christian Track team had a big day on Saturday at the 103rd running of the Russell Cup at Carpinteria High School.
At the Russell Cup, athletes compete in their age division, either frosh/soph or varsity with the top 4 in each race earning medals and top 8 scoring points for the team. This year, 54 teams competed.
The Desert Christian girls finished fifth in the frosh/soph division, and ninth place overall, while the boys were eighth in the frosh/soph division and 19th overall. The Desert Christian team consists primarily of freshmen and sophomores this year.
The Desert Christian girls were led by freshman Corynn Smith who scored 24 of the girls’ 51 points all by herself. Smith took gold in the discus with a toss of 103 feet, 6 inches, and gold in the shot put with a 31-07.75 toss. The talented freshman is already No. 2 on the all-time school record chart in the discus, and her toss in the shot put at the Russell Cup put her at No. 5 all-time in that event.
She added a 4-05 leap in the high jump to add four more points to the team score by finishing fifth.
Sophomore Grace Acevedo also scored big for the girls by finishing second in the 100-meter run with a Desert Christian all-time fifth-best mark of 13.15 seconds. She added a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter run with a personal-best 27.72.
Freshman Ella Dluzak took bronze in the 3,200-meter run with a personal-best 13:03.78. Dluzak also ran a personal-best 6:11.13 in the 1,600-meter run.
Freshman Katelynn Johnson ran a personal-best 14.33 in the 100-meter run. Emily Caddick scored for the Desert Christian girls in the 300-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 54.10.
The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Ava Armstrong, Katelynn Johnson, Hannah Lee and Acevedo took sixth in the 4x100-meter relay with a season-best 56.50.
The Desert Christian boys were led by freshman Mehari Winheim, who took bronze in the 3,200-meter run with a personal-best 10:04.60, and won another medal with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run with a personal-best 4:44.95.
Sophomore Franky Balcorta won gold in the boys frosh/soph high jump with a leap of 5-05.
Personal bests were achieved by freshman Chase Metter in the 3,200 (11:30.59), sophomore Moises Pena in the 800-meter run (2:20.43), and Freshman Thomas Lash with a 51.03 in the 300-meter hurdles.
The boys 4x400 meter relay team of Balcorta, Metter, Pena and Ray Latimore, took fifth with a season-best time of 3:57.72.
“My very young team is hitting stride at just the right time with (Heritage) League Finals and CIF Prelims up next,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “I could not be more pleased with where the team is at this point in the season.”
The Heritage League Finals will take place next Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
PARACLETE
The Paraclete girls were second overall as the varsity girls finished third, just two points away from second place, while the frosh/soph girls were fourth.
The Paraclete boys finished 17th overall with the varsity boys taking ninth place and the frosh/soph boys ending in 23rd place.
The Spirits won seven events — six girls events and one boy event.
Sophomore Kennedi Redd won the girls frosh/soph 100 meters with a personal-best 12.90 and followed that with a win in the 200 (27.33). Redd also teamed up with freshman Viviana Delgado, sophomore Luzy Navarro and freshman Jocelynn Barrios to earn a gold medal in the 4x100 relay with a season-best time of 51.53.
Jentle Brannon, Jasmine Chao, Barrios and Delgado also won the 4x400 relay with a season-best 4:23.57.
Junior Zariah Walker won the girls varsity 100 with a season-best 12.39 and finished second in the 200 (25.57) and third in the 300 hurdles with a personal-best 48.80.
Senior Brianna Delgado won the girls varsity 800 with a personal-best time of 2:22.14.
Navarro was fourth in the frosh/soph 100 with a personal-best 13.36, while teammate Jocelynn Barrios was seventh (13.44).
Navarro was also eighth in the frosh/soph 200 (28.56).`
Viviana Delgado took second in the frosh/soph 800 with a personal-best 2:25.30 and was followed by sophomore Alyssa Lara in sixth (2:43.80) and Chao in ninth (2:47.20).
Senior Lauren Dace placed second in the girls varsity 100 hurdles (17.16) and the varsity high jump with a season-best 4-11. She also took sixth in the varsity long jump (15-01.25).
Paraclete junior Jessica Clemmons finished seventh in the girls varsity shot put (27-10.25) and was 10th in the discus (72-06) behind junior teammate Rebecca Study, who finished third with a personal-record toss of 94-02, and senior teammate Cayla Gibson, who finished fifth (92-00).
The varsity boys 4x100 team won the race with a season-best time of 44.45. The team included Jackson Johnston, DeShaun Malone, Donovan Fisher and Jaylin Wilson.
Wilson also finished third in the boys varsity 100 (11.28) and fifth in the 200 (22.83).
Malone, Johnny Iabichella, Mark Costa and Johnston also teamed up in the varsity 4x400 where they finished fourth (3:43.36).
Costa was ninth in the varsity 400 (2:06.61), while Jayden Clay finished third in the boys frosh/soph long jump with a leap of 18-00.75.
Andrew Carner finished sixth in the boys varsity discus (117-02) and seventh in the shot put with a personal-best 41-08.
The Spirits travel to St. Paul for Camino Real League Prelims on Saturday.
