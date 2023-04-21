 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Track and Field | 103rd Russell Cup

Knights, Spirits find success at Russell Cup

  • 0

CARPINETERIA — The Desert Christian Track team had a big day on Saturday at the 103rd running of the Russell Cup at Carpinteria High School.  

At the Russell Cup, athletes compete in their age division, either frosh/soph or varsity with the top 4 in each race earning medals and top 8 scoring points for the team. This year, 54 teams competed. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.