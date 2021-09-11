Knights rout Saints for second win of season

LANCASTER — Yeah you can look at Desert Christian’s first two games and figure out that its offense can put up big numbers averaging nearly 57 points per game.
But the Knights’ defense in their first two games has been even more impressive and has been an enigma for opposing offenses to figure out.
In Desert Christian’s opening season 40-point rout of Southlands Christian, the Knights’ stingy defense allowed minus-seven yards of total offense.
So what would the defense do for its encore?
Only allow minus-62 yards of total offense to Hillcrest Christian.
A tenacious defense helped the Knights roll to an easy 67-0 victory, Friday night in the home opener for Desert Christian at Lancaster High School.
“We really didn’t know what we were going to get from them tonight, but I felt we were prepared. Whatever they threw at us we were ready,” Desert Christian head coach Aaron Williams said. “Hats off to our defense. We had another shutout and it felt good.”
The biggest mistake the Saints (0-1) had was allowing the Knights to get the ball first. On its opening possession of the game, Desert Christian (2-0) used a nine-play drive which resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by Noah Bakewell. On the drive, Bakewell rushed for 42 yards and quarterback Sean Worrell added another 34 yards.
Just like that, before people could settle in and start munching on their popcorn, the Knights already grabbed a 6-0 lead.
Following one of two blocked punts by Cody Royster, the Knights regained possession on the Hillcrest Christian 12-yard line. Timothy Hubbard scampered 11 yards to the 1-yard line, which set up another 1-yard touchdown run by Bakewell. The two point conversion by Bakewell gave Desert Christian a 14-0 lead.
The Knights shared the wealth in their rushing attack as seven running backs accounted for 241 yards on the ground.
“It was all about our defensive line tonight. They were able to get sacks and pressure them,” Bakewell said. “But I thought the offense did great too. The O-line opened big holes for us. We haven’t been challenged yet, but we know it’s coming. Overall I thought we played well.”
Worrell led all rushers with 74 yards on five carries and two touchdowns. The freshman Bakewell finished with 54 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Fellow freshman Thomas Hubbard added 48 yards on five carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 12, 3 and 25 yards.
“Not only was our line blocking well, they were pushing their line back so it was easy to run tonight,” Hubbard said. “I thought it was a really great game for us. Everyone did well. We still have some things to work on and we know this, but the guys had fun tonight.”
Desert Christian led 14-0 and another blocked punt by Royster, later in the first quarter, allowed R.C. Brisby to scoop up the loose ball and return it 11 yards for the score. That gave the Knights a 20-0 lead.
Things went from bad to worse for Hillcrest Christian in the second quarter. Already suffering from a huge deficit, the Saints lost a fumble on their own 12-yard line. On the ensuing play Hubbard scored his first touchdown of the season from 12 yards out.
Desert Christian went up 46-0 following Worrell’s second 6-yard touchdown scamper with 4:02 remaining in the second quarter. Worrell’s touchdown was set up by a safety by Worrell as he recovered a muffed punt in the end zone.
The bleeding didn’t stop in the quarter. Following yet another muffed punt, the Knights gained possession on the Saints’ 3-yard line. Hubbard plowed his way into the end zone and Desert Christian led 54-0 at halftime.
“I love when everybody gets in the game. That means we’re playing really well,” Williams said. “Games like this provide experience for many players.”
Hillcrest Christian only had five plays in which it gained positive yardage.
