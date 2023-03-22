Knights ride to victory

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team was critical of its performance on Tuesday night.
The Knights know they could have played better, because they have during an undefeated start to the season.
Desert Christian swept the Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 at Desert Christian High School to remain undefeated at 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the Heritage League.
“It’s not the best,” Desert Christian senior Cade Schmidt said. “We’ve played a lot better before. I think we were worried about not messing up and then we messed up. We have another game tomorrow. I think we will do a lot better. Hopefully we can actually play up to how we’re able to play, versus down to the teams that we’re playing.
“I think we had the mindset of ‘Oh, we beat this team last year 25-3. We’re going to go in and beat them again like that.’ We went in and worried about making simple passes, overthinking everything.”
Palmdale Aerospace Academy (0-7, 0-6) led briefly at the start of the first and second sets, but after that it was all Desert Christian.
After the Griffins scored the opening point of the match, the Knights quickly built a double-digit lead 12-2 in the first set on a kill by Cade Schmidt, who finished with a team-high 15 kills to go with two blocks and nine assists.
“Past seasons, we kind of went loose with it and now that we’re winning, we went undefeated last year, we’re undefeated right now, so I think our mindset is ‘Oh, we’re undefeated. We can just beat whoever,’” Cade Schmidt said. “Now, we actually have to be critical and actually working on our technique and putting pace behind our serves and behind our swings. Or else when it comes to playoffs, we’re going to get rolled.”
The Knights maintained a double-digit lead to win the opening set.
Cade Schmidt had six kills, an ace and a block in the first set, Colt Schmidt had four kills, freshman libero Isaac Muralles added three aces and senior opposite Joseph Macias had two kills.
The Griffins jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start the second set, but the Knights answered and never trailed again in the match after taking a 6-5 lead.
Cade Schmidt had four kills in the second set and senior outside Sean Worrell had two kills.
“We played OK,” Desert Christian sophomore Colt Schmidt said. “We probably just got in our heads that it was too easy. We thought it was going to be an easy game and they showed up and played their game.”
Colt Schmidt had seven kills, 25 assists and three aces.
He said serving is one of the big reasons why the Knights are off to a strong start.
“Just discipline during practice and keeping our serves in, really,” Colt Schmidt said. “The key to volleyball is keeping the serves in.”
He added that the Knights still need to improve on serve receive and finishing and keeping the ball in.
Desert Christian junior middle Zachary Bell finished with six kills and one block, freshman defensive specialist Justin Green had one ace on 16 serves, Worrell added three kills and two aces on 14 serves, Macias finished with three kills and one block and Muralles had three aces on 14 serves.
“Played very well,” Desert Christian co-coach Travis Schmidt said. “Trying to get ready for the playoffs.
“We just want to tighten up little mistakes and try to keep the balls we can control in play and be in the system all the time.”
Desert Christian jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start the third set and never looked back.
The Knights built a double-digit lead midway through the set, 17-7.
Colt Schmidt had four kills and an ace in the third and final set and Worrell had two aces and a kill.
Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s Gavin Epps had six kills in the third set.
The Griffins have one returning player in senior captain Byron Recinos.
“First of all I want to give my congratulations to Desert Christian,” Palmdale Aerospace Academy second-year coach Ashley Silva said. “Honestly, they are a powerhouse of a team in our league, so I’m grateful for the opportunity for my boys to see some higher level volleyball. Any game is a learning opportunity and obviously they learn a lot from this game. Playing against some tough competition makes us a better team.
“I think we played with a lot of heart given our circumstance, with a team of all new boys except one. We’ve got a lot of skill to learn, but we’re scrappy. We do what we can with what we’ve got and I’m pretty proud of the effort we made.”
The Griffins finished third in the Heritage League last season, while the Knights went undefeated to win the league championship.
Desert Christian advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 second round last season, the first playoff appearance by the Knights, according to co-coach Stacy Schmidt.
“Trying to get better every day and get ready for playoffs,” Stacy Schmidt said.
Travis Schmidt said preparing for the playoffs is why the Knights play in tournaments and schedule non-league matches, like against Bakersfield Christian last week. The Knights swept Bakersfield Christian in straight sets.
“We try to see different teams, so we don’t play the same people,” Travis Schmidt said.
Desert Christian will host Santa Clarita Christian today at 4 p.m. in a Heritage League match. The Knights swept Santa Clarita Christian in straight sets in the first matchup.
Desert Christian will play in the Chatsworth Charter Tournament on April 14 and 15, a 30-team tournament featuring some Division 3 teams.
“It should be a pretty good tournament for us,” Travis Schmidt said.
Palmdale Aerospace will host Vasquez on Thursday. Vasquez finished second in league last season.
