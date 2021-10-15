Knights rally to beat Leadership Military

LANCASTER — Sometimes as a head football coach you have to make the tough decisions.
Half of the time you’ll be the hero if you make the right call and the other half if you don’t, well.
Trailing 44-37, Desert Christian quarterback Luke Dumas found receiver Zach Brown in the back of the end zone and the Knights trailed visiting Leadership Military Academy by one with 55 seconds remaining in the game.
And despite having a solid kicking game, head coach Aaron Williams elected to go for two points and the lead.
The gamble paid off.
Dumas, in the spread, scampered into the end zone for the 2-point conversion, which proved to be the game winner, as Desert Christian rallied late and won an instant classic, 45-44, on Homecoming Night for the Knights, Thursday evening at Antelope Valley College.
“I felt like we had them on their heels and the momentum was on our side,” said Williams. “I felt good about it. This was one of the best games that I’ve ever been a part of and coached.”
Still, the Knights had to hold the Wolf Pack (3-4) on their next possession, something they struggled to do the entire night, especially quarterback R.J. Howell. Howell was the main cog in LMA’s offense. He tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two more.
But in the end, it was Sean Worrell, who picked off Howell to seal the victory and end Desert Christian’s three-game losing streak, against the No. 7 ranked team in CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 1.
“I’m really proud of the boys. It was all my receivers that really made me look good tonight,” said Dumas, who threw four touchdown passes. “This is the identity of this team. Look out for us.”
Williams made some switches to the offensive line this week and it paid dividends for the ground game, which Williams calls his team’s bread-and-butter. Overall, the Knights (3-3) racked up 188 yards, led by freshman Noah Bakewell, who finished with 130 yards on 30 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“We knew it was going to be a very tough game, just like last week against Faith Baptist. They had a definite size advantage on us, but our line did a great job,” said Bakewell, who scored on runs of one and three yards. “We decided to pull it together as a team. This was an extremely big win for us; probably the most important of the season.”
Desert Christian got off to a rough start as LMA’s Timothy Harris took the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and only 11 seconds into the game, the Wolf Pack led 8-0.
The Knights scored on their opening possession following a nine-play, 44-yard drive that was capped by Dumas’ first touchdown pass to Worrell from 10 yards out. The Dumas-to-Worrell connection hooked up another time in the second quarter, giving Desert Christian a 15-8 lead.
“We’ve had some tough losses, but tonight we showed what we can do,” Worrell said. “I’m super proud of everyone. We really fought hard and the team never gave up. This was a really big win for us.”
Dumas, who finished with 136 yards of total offense, wasn’t done. After LMA scored 22 unanswered points to lead 30-15, the Knights scored just before halftime when Dumas connected with Brown from 21 yards out to trim the lead to 30-23 following the 2-point conversion.
“I’m pretty excited for us because hopefully this will carry us to the playoffs,” said Brown, who finished with two receptions, both touchdowns. “I’m proud of the way we played, especially in the second half. This will definitely give us confidence moving forward.”
Desert Christian won the war of attrition in the third quarter as it slowly and methodically wore down the Wolf Pack defense. On their opening possession of the second half, the Knights used a 13-play drive, which chewed up nearly eight minutes. Bakewell bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out, cutting the lead to 30-29.
“This was a week of adjustments for us. We were all pretty healthy out there this game and hopefully CIF will look at us and know we are for real,” Williams said. “I’m so proud of the kids and their resiliency. This is the building block for us. We had a huge crowd tonight; what an amazing game.”
