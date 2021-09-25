Knights’ rally falls short in loss to Lone Pine

LONE PINE — The Desert Christian football team played a near flawless second half against Lone Pine.
The problem was the Knights dug themselves too deep a hole in the first half and couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Desert Christian erased a 22-point halftime deficit to tie the score late in the fourth quarter, only to fall short as the Golden Eagles staved off a huge rally by the Knights to hold on to a 46-40 victory, Friday night at Lone Pine High School.
“It was a tale of two halves. This game reminded me of the Trona game from last season. Unfortunately, we were on the losing end,” Desert Christian head coach Aaron Williams said. “We dug a hole too deep and we couldn’t climb out. We just ran out of time.”
The Golden Eagles (3-1) smacked Desert Christian in the mouth early and often in the first half. They scored the first three touchdowns of the game to grab an early 20-0 lead.
The Knights (2-1) scored their first touchdown of the game following a 21-yard touchdown pass from Luke Dumas to Sean Worrell. Desert Christian welcomed back Dumas, who returned to play in his first game of the season, following an injured ankle. He finished the game 11-of-19 for 176 yards and four touchdowns.
“It felt really good to be back. I settled down after the first series. After that I felt like the offense was rolling,” Dumas said. “We played a great game in the second half. I think we were riding high after our first two wins and we underestimated them. We just have to take one game at a time and learn from our mistakes.”
Lone Pine led 34-6 in a wild second quarter that saw both teams score a combined 18 points in the final minute of the quarter. A 2-yard touchdown run by Noah Bakewell trimmed the lead to 34-12.
The Knights recovered the onside kick with 47 seconds remaining in the half and six plays later Dumas tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to A.J. Arcidiacono from 5 yards out to chop into the lead, 34-18, with 5.4 seconds remaining.
The momentum was lost after Lone Pine scored on the final play of the half when Paul Olin got behind the defense to score on a 35-yard touchdown reception, putting the Golden Eagles back up 40-18.
“We underestimated them because we blew the first two teams out. We got in our own heads,” said Worrell. “In the first half, we realized they were a different team than we thought. We got fired up at halftime. We know we have to go 100 percent every play.”
Desert Christian dominated the second half. The Knights opened the half with an 11-play drive capped by Bakewell’s second touchdown run of the game, this one from 3 yards out.
On the Knights’ next possession, Dumas hit Worrell again from 21 yards out to give Desert Christian the momentum as it only trailed 40-32.
Cody Royster was on the receiving end of Dumas’ fourth touchdown pass, as the 11-yard score cut the lead to 40-38 with 1:51 remaining in the game. Dumas’ two-point conversion tied the score as the Knights crawled all the way back.
After Lone Pine took the lead on a blown coverage, Desert Christian had one more chance. On the final drive, Worrell, in for Dumas who injured his elbow, dove the ball inside the red zone. On the final play of the game his pass to Royster fell incomplete to seal the victory for the Golden Eagles.
“I challenged the team at halftime, especially the upperclassmen,” Williams said. “This is something we’ll learn from and get past.”
