Knights pick up first win of season over Noli Indian

LANCASTER — All season long the Desert Christian football team has been decimated by injuries.
It hasn’t been the season that the Knights envisioned prior to the start of the season.
At least for one night that all changed.
Quarterback Walter Euceda led Desert Christian with 265 yards of total offense and accounted for seven touchdowns, six passing, as the Knights got the monkey of their backs with an impressive 65-18 victory over Noli Indian, for their first victory of the season, on Homecoming Night at Lancaster High School.
“With the way our season has been going nothing has been for sure. So, this week we just got back to the basics and fundamentals,” Desert Christian head coach Aaron Williams said. “Tonight, we wanted to get the ball in our play makers’ hands, and we did that.”
Of Euceda’s six touchdown passes, three went to senior Luke Dumas, who played his last Homecoming game in a Desert Christian uniform.
Dumas had touchdown receptions of 32, 57, and 31 yards as he torched the Braves’ secondary time-after-time. Dumas also rushed for a 25-yard touchdown and had an interception of Noli Indian (0-5) quarterback Javier Martinez.
“It feels great. This is the way we’ve been expecting to play all season, but injuries or whatever caused us some setbacks,” Dumas said. “We needed this one and it feels great to get it, especially on Homecoming. We cleaned things up in the second half, after we gave up some touchdowns (in the first). Offensively, we were clicking on all cylinders.”
After the Braves took their only lead of the game in the first quarter, Desert Christian (1-5) responded to take the lead for good. Two plays to Dumas, a 17-yard reception, followed by his 25-yard touchdown run, gave the Knights a 10-6 lead.
Following a dismal 4-yard punt, the Knights took over on the Braves’ 15-yard line. On the ensuing play, Euceda fired a strike over the middle to Justin Green for a touchdown and a 17-6 lead.
Euceda tossed touchdown passes to four different receivers.
“This victory is something we really needed, especially since all the hardship we’ve been through. We played with intensity in both halves,” Euceda said. “This is good to experience the things we know we can do. Coach (Williams) just told me to take my time. The offensive line helped a lot tonight. They gave me time and there were always receivers open.”
The Knights capped a 24-point first quarter following a 32-yard touchdown reception by Dumas.
Desert Christian kept its foot on the gas in the second quarter. Euceda threw his third touchdown pass of the night to tight end Bret Edwards from 13 yards out as the Knights extended the lead to 31-12. Desert Christian entered the locker room with a 44-18 lead.
“I preached to the boys that we needed to play a good first half, and we did that,” Williams said. “The defense came out and set the tone. I thought we had a good week of practice, but the last two games and really all season, we’ve been bitten by the injury bug. Everybody got to play and even our fourth string guys didn’t miss a beat.”
Sean Worrell got in on the touchdown party after he caught a 7-yarder from Euceda, his fifth touchdown pass of the game at that time. His final touchdown pass came in the third quarter, a 31-yarder to Dumas, who broke a couple of tackles and sprinted into the end zone.
Euceda was 9-of-15 for 187 yards and six scores. Two of his incompletions were dropped passes. He also rushed for 78 yards on five carries.
Franky Balcorta put the icing on the cake for the Knights. Balcorta had two touchdowns called back due to penalties, but finally got into the stat sheet with a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
