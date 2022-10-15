 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HS Football | Liberty League 8-man: Desert Christian 65, Noli Indian 18

Knights pick up first win of season over Noli Indian

  • 0

LANCASTER — All season long the Desert Christian football team has been decimated by injuries.

It hasn’t been the season that the Knights envisioned prior to the start of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.