High School Sports Roundup

Knights outlast Spirits in five-set thriller

DC-Paraclete volleyball

Contributed photo

Desert Christian outside hitter Cade Schmidt spikes the ball against Paraclete during Thursday's non-league match at Desert Christian High. The Knights won in a five-set thriller.

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team defeated Paraclete in five sets 23-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 20-18 in a non league match on Thursday at Desert Christian High School.

Desert Christian improves to 20-3 overall, after going 12-0 to win the Heritage League title.

