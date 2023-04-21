Knights outlast Spirits in five-set thriller

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team defeated Paraclete in five sets 23-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 20-18 in a non league match on Thursday at Desert Christian High School.
Desert Christian improves to 20-3 overall, after going 12-0 to win the Heritage League title.
Desert Christian senior outside Cade Schmidt set a school record for most kills in a match with 37 kills, to go with three aces on 24 serves.
Desert Christian sophomore setter Colt Schmidt also set a school record, for most assists with 50 to go with 11 kills.
Desert Christian junior middle Zachary Bell finished with four kills, two blocks and 13 serves, senior outside Sean Worrell had nine kills and two aces on 25 serves, junior libero Josiah Concepcion added two aces on 18 serves, senior opposite Joe Macias finished with two kills and freshman defensive specialist Justin Green had 15 serves.
Desert Christian will play at Bakersfield Christian today in a 5 p.m. match.
Paraclete 18, Serra 0 (5)
GARDENA — The Paraclete softball team continued its unbeaten streak in Camino Real League play with an 18-0, five-inning victory over Serra.
Shaylee Scripter threw a no-hitter for the Spirits (13-1, 5-0 CRL) and struck out 10 batters.
Paraclete’s Addie Gorman hit a double, a triple and drove in four runs, while Jamie Sencion hit a triple with three RBIs and Katelyn Young had two hits.
The Spirits play at second-place St. Joseph at 4 p.m. on Saturday, before a showdown for sole possession of first place with St. Monica on Monday at Marie Kerr Park.
Knight 8, Antelope Valley 5
LANCASTER — The Knight boys tennis team defeated Antelope Valley 8-5 on Thursday as both teams were missing No. 3 doubles teams and the Antelopes were without a No. 3 singles player.
“The score ended up the same as the first time in the season KHS won 8-5, but there were competitive and high quality points played all through the match,” Knight coach James Jutila said. “The good sportsmanship, respect and friendliness of all the players made for a great day.”
Knight No. 1 singles player Douglas Cardona again showed his talent by sweeping his three sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, while Ethan Chavez picked up two wins, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2 singles and No. 3 Abraham won two sets 6-3, 6-0.
The Hawks won just one doubles set, a 6-4 victory by No. 1 Aldonn Duero and Angel Aguilar.
Antelope Valley picked up two wins by No. 2 doubles team Josh and Denver, 7-6 (3), 6-0, and one set by No. 1 Ruben and Christian, 6-2.
In singles, Itrell and Isaac both won 6-4 sets.
Jutila said the Knight and AV players partnered together to play doubles just for fun as the final singles match was being played.
“It was a beautiful day for tennis,” Jutila said. “The weather was nearly perfect not hot, not cold, a very light breeze to keep it from heating up.”
