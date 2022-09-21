Knights outlast Griffins

LANCASTER — The Heritage League match between the Desert Christian and Palmdale Aerospace Academy girls’ volleyball team featured long rallies throughout the match on Tuesday night at Desert Christian High School.
It was only fitting that the close, competitive match would go to a fifth and deciding set.
Desert Christian rallied from a five-point deficit early in the fifth set to win on a tiebreaker, the second set to go to a tiebreaker in a 24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 16-14 Desert Christian victory.
“I think we did really good,” said Desert Christian senior Riley Wiser, a second-year varsity player. “We were missing a few of our players and that kind of put us in a little bit of a funk. We had to move players around, but once we got into it we kind of just sucked it up and really pushed hard.
“I think it was just we didn’t want to get scared and didn’t let their momentum and their noise affect us and scare us. We kept going up and powering down on them.”
Desert Christian improves to 3-3 in league and 6-5 overall, while Palmdale Aerospace falls to 2-4 in league and 5-5 overall.
“They came out and battled,” Desert Christian coach Matthew Cataldo said. “They did what they know how to do. I’m really, really excited for us.
“I really admire the hustle on both sides of that court. The ball was not dropping and people had to earn points and people had to get others out of system and they did it.”
There were 13 lead changes in the opening set before the Griffins took a 25-24 lead. Five points was the biggest lead by either team in the set, when Palmdale Aerospace led 17-12 on a kill by Aniah Sandoval.
The Griffins clinched set point on a kill by Niallana Greer.
“They held up their own fight, which is great,” Palmdale Aerospace Academy coach Ashley Silva said. “It was a good game. It was a great game. They did rally back and forth, which is awesome. That’s all I can ask for as a coach.”
The Knights responded in the second set, leading for most of the set after jumping out to a 4-0 lead.
Palmdale Aerospace rallied to tie the set early, but Desert Christian never trailed after taking a 6-5 lead on a block by senior Kayla Van Welden.
“I think we just learned that fighting is something that we have to do together,” Wiser said. “We can’t be individuals. We have to work together and keep up our momentum and energy.”
Desert Christian carried the momentum into the third set, building a 17-10 lead.
But Palmdale Aerospace answered with an 8-0 run to take an 18-17 lead, getting two aces by Sandoval and a kill and two blocks by sophomore Anna Jimenez.
The Griffins took a 22-20 lead on an ace by Samantha Madrid, but the Knights responded with a 5-0 run on an ace by sophomore Kylie Royster and a kill by freshman Corynn Smith.
“It feels really good, especially because we didn’t have some of our players,” Desert Christian sophomore Zaniyah Hart said. “A lot of us had to step in at different positions. I’m just happy that we were able to push through and fight.
“I think it was just having energy and trusting each other. We can get down on ourselves, but when we have that energy, we just start trusting ourselves.”
Palmdale Aerospace was undeterred and led almost the entire fourth set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead.
Desert Christian rallied to tie the set twice, but the Griffins never trailed after taking an 11-10 lead, going on a 7-0 run to take a 17-10 lead on a kill by Jimenez to punctuate a long rally.
Sandoval clinched the set with a kill.
“I think we played good,” Jimenez said. “We had our times where we weren’t at our best, but we always try to recover and we always fought for everything.
“We’re always proud. I think we always give our best effort. I think obviously there’s always more room for improvement no matter where you are, in middle school or all the way to D1. There’s always room for improvement, but every match you should always be proud, because most of the time you always give 100 percent. Even if you don’t feel it, it’s there.”
Although the two teams traded leads at the beginning of the fifth set, the Griffins built a five-point lead, 7-2.
The Knights rallied to tie the set at 8-8, but the Griffins retook the lead on back-to-back kills by Sandoval and led 13-11.
Desert Christian rallied to tie the set at 13-13 on a kill by sophomore Hannah Moore.
Palmdale Aerospace led 14-13, but Desert Christian rallied to take a 15-14 lead on a kill by Van Welden and sophomore Abigail Williams got a kill on set and match point.
“I think one, to their credit, they didn’t get rattled by Aerospace’s crowd,” Cataldo said. “They were loud and super supportive of their team. They maintained composure and they just had overwhelming confidence on defense. The ball wasn’t dropping on either side. Our girls are confident with their defense and they extended rallies and kept swinging on those. Their digs on defense. We were struggling with the receive honestly, but the fact that we were able to extend plays once that ball came back to us was what I think what got them there.”
Hart broke the Desert Christian school record with 47 digs in the match.
“It feels really good and exciting,” Hart said. “I’m really proud of myself, but I’m also proud of my teammates because it’s not just a one-man thing.”
Both teams have three returning varsity players, but Desert Christian was without a few of its players on Tuesday.
Emily Velasquez, Jimenez and Greer are the returning players for the Griffins.
“I think most of it is energy, maintaining positivity,” Silva said. “It’s easy to get down on yourself when you make a mistake. We’re also still trying to figure out our chemistry. We have a lot of new players, a lot of JV players that haven’t really played varsity very long, so they’re not used to the tough rallying back and forth, but just maintaining energy and keep fighting.”
Palmdale Aerospace Academy will host Lancaster Baptist on Thursday, while Desert Christian will play at St. Monica on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.