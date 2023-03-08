Knights, Mustangs play to tie

LANCASTER — Baseball is a crazy sport.
Just when you think everything is going well, sometimes things aren’t always as they seem.
The Desert Christian baseball team built a seemingly commanding 9-1 lead after three innings against Vasquez.
The Mustangs, however, kept chipping away and chipping away.
Vasquez eventually tied the game and the Knights had one final opportunity to win, but the Heritage League opener ended in an 11-11 tie, Tuesday afternoon at The Hangar.
The Mustangs (2-3-1, 0-0-1) scored first off Desert Christian starter Jordan Barnes to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
That momentum was short-lived, because in the bottom half of the inning the Knights broke through with four runs. After Desert Christian loaded the bases to open the inning, Jason Main singled home Jacob Acosta and Jace Pfeil to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.
Jaiden Salva then tripled home Nick Weathers and Main to give Desert Christian (4-0-1, 0-0-1) a 4-1 lead.
The Knights extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning when starting pitcher Jordan Barnes doubled home Salva and Hayden Wiser, pushing the lead to 8-1. Oskar Medina joined the hit party following a single to score Barnes, which extended the lead to 9-1.
“We defeated ourselves out there,” said Barnes, who finished with seven strikeouts on the mound. “We didn’t do the little things we needed to do. We’re better than that.
“That game should’ve been over in five innings. I’m disappointed in the way we played as a whole. Perfect practice, makes perfect play. I just thought we made too many errors.”
Singles by Vasquez’s Mason McConnell and Cameron Mendez scored two runs and trimmed the lead to 9-3. Following another run in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Knights still held a comfortable 10-3 lead.
Trailing 10-3, in the top of the fifth inning the Mustangs exploded for five runs, which were capped by a bases-clearing double by Mendez. Vasquez only trailed 10-8 at that point. The inning was kept alive by two errors by the Knights.
“When (Desert Christian) scored those early runs, we felt it, but I had faith we could come back,” Mendez said. “We’re a hard-fighting team. We never got down on ourselves, and as a team, we knew we couldn’t give up. We know they’re a hard team and we have to come out with more fight; more energy.”
Desert Christian was clinging to an 11-8 lead entering the top of the seventh inning. Mendez, however, had an RBI triple to cut the lead to 11-9.
Alan Soberanis then hit a deep double to left field, which scored Mendez. Max Schneider then singled home Soberanis to tie the game, entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Logan Mount reached on an error to start the inning. Barnes then flew out to center and Medina struck out. The Mustangs opted to walk Chris Gonzalez, putting runners on first and second. Acosta, who tripled home Barnes in the previous inning, then flew out to center to preserve the tie.
The two teams face each other again on Thursday at Vasquez High School.
