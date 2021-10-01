Knights, Mustangs lead Heritage League yet again

ACTON — The third Heritage League cross country meet had a familiar feel to it on Thursday afternoon at Vasquez High School.
The league will hold three of its five meets at Vasquez and it was the third straight meet in which both the Desert Christian boys and Vasquez girls finished first overall.
The Desert Christian boys had the top four finishers. St. Monica finished second, followed by Trinity Classical, Palmdale Aerospace Academy, Vasquez and Faith Baptist.
Desert Christian senior Brent Roetcisoender finished first overall, again, with a time of 17 minutes and 28 seconds, more than one minute ahead of the next runner.
“It was an awesome race,” Roetcisoender said. “I love the course. It’s a nice, fast first mile. The rest of it is pretty hilly, but a good challenge. We ran it the week before. That was easy because it was before Bell-Jeff. It was a pretty good course.
“I think I’m off to a great start. We’re kind of midway through the season, but I have a whole month of just league meets and a whole month of training too without any major races, besides the league finals. After this month, it’s CIF, so prelims and finals and I hopefully make state this year as an individual.”
Desert Christian junior Chuck Weathers finished second with a time of 18:44.
“I think I did really good,” said Weathers, a second-year varsity runner. “My first mile was pretty fast. There’s a lot of downhill on this course. I think I was a little bit slower on the second mile.
“During the start of the race, it felt kind of hot, but it got better throughout the race. I kind of got used to it.”
Desert Christian sophomore Jacob DeVore was third overall in 19:07, followed by Desert Christian sophomore Caden Ficke (4th overall, 19:26) and Trinity Classical sophomore Lucas Spring (5th, 19:34).
Palmdale Aerospace junior Jonathan Maldonado finished sixth (19:36), Vasquez junior Dillion Anderson was seventh (19:42), Vasquez junior Diego Galvez was eighth (19:42) and Desert Christian junior Peyton Heflebower was ninth (19:50).
“This is a rebuilding year for us, because we had a really phenomenal, top-notch team last year, certainly would have finished high at state,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “This year I have Brent and I have a good core of young runners. This is a rebuilding year, so any time during a rebuilding year you are able to win all the league meets, that’s a good thing. It’s a good sign for the future. At Desert Christian, our future is bright.
“It seems like every four years we go through a rebuilding year.”
Desert Christian won the State championship in 2016.
“We had a shot at it last year, but we didn’t get the shot because of COVID,” Visokey said. “They were all seniors. They all graduated except for Brent.
“Our goal this year isn’t State. Our goal this year is to get to the Southern Section finals. It’s a rebuilding year. You never know, but you have to set realistic goals.”
The Vasquez girls finished first overall with all five of its runners placing in the top nine. Trinity Classical finished second overall, followed by Desert Christian with just four runners, Palmdale Aerospace (with three runners) and St. Monica and Faith Baptist, which both had just one runner.
Faith Baptist senior Sarah Black finished first overall with a time of 22:35, but she is the only runner from her school.
Vasquez sophomore Marie Pape finished second in 23:39. It was her best finish this season. She expected to finish third, as she did in the last league meet.
“I tried harder this time,” Pape said. “I learned that I have more in my tank than I think I do and I can try harder than I feel like I can.”
Pape was on the team last season, but Vasquez did not compete during the spring season.
Vasquez junior Haley Rudd finished third overall (24:08), followed by Trinity Classical junior Karis Richardson (4th, 24:23), Vasquez sophomore Leilani McLaws (5th, 24:53), Vasquez freshman Isabella Galvez (6th, 25:43), Desert Christian senior Madison Helton (7th, 26:08), Desert Christian senior Kassandra Saavedra (8th, 26:08) and Vasquez freshman Emily Hounanian (9th, 27:09).
Desert Christian junior Emily Caddick, who won the last league meet, was leading the race early, but dropped out due to an injury.
The fourth Heritage League meet will be next Thursday at Central Park in Santa Clarita, while the fifth league meet returns to Vasquez High on Oct. 14. The league finals are Oct. 27 at Pelona Vista Park.
Visokey is a fan of the course at Vasquez High, which starts on the football field, weaves its way around the campus and finishes on the outfield grass of the baseball field.
“It’s not a fast course, because it’s pretty hilly,” Visokey said. “I like the course though, because that’s cross country. There should be hills, otherwise it’s track. I like hills. It’s got some tough downhills to too. It’s not a real fast course. I think this is a very good course. I think Vasquez did a great job putting together a true cross country course. It’s tough because pretty much the whole last mile is all uphill, gradual, but it’s all uphill. That’s good for the kids.
“I think this is a perfect course for our young people to get a feel for it. Just look at the terrain around. It’s cross country, that’s what it’s all about. This has a little bit of everything. You start on grass. You finish on grass. You have hills. You run most of it on rolling hills in the deserty area. You run some of it on the asphalt. It’s perfect. I commend Vasquez, they did a great job putting together this course. We’ve run here before and they’ve had some pretty good courses, but I think this is the best one. I’m glad we’ve got three of them here.”
Roetcisoender also likes the course at Vasquez High.
“This course probably shows all aspects of cross country running: downhills, flats, where to go fast, where to really push and all the hills,” Roetcisoender said. “I like the challenge, basically, of keeping it together after the second mile. The second mile is pretty much all uphill and then keeping it together until the finish and trying to have a good time. You’re trying to base the race off your first mile because if you don’t go out fast, then you’re going to slow down on the hills.”
