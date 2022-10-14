ACTON — The Desert Christian cross country team claimed first place in both the boys and girls varsity Heritage League races on Thursday at Vasquez High School.

Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim won the boys race with a time of 18 minutes and 18 seconds, leading the Desert Christian boys to a first-place overall finish.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.