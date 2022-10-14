ACTON — The Desert Christian cross country team claimed first place in both the boys and girls varsity Heritage League races on Thursday at Vasquez High School.
Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim won the boys race with a time of 18 minutes and 18 seconds, leading the Desert Christian boys to a first-place overall finish.
The Knights had four runners finish in the top 10 and three in the top four, as Desert Christian finished first in the team standings with 31 points.
Desert Christian freshman Ella Dluzak won the girls varsity race with a time of 22:35.
The Vasquez girls varsity team, with four runners finishing in the top eight, finished first in the team placing with 33 points.
In the boys race, Desert Christian junior Caden Ficke finished third overall (18:59), Desert Christian junior Jacob DeVore was fourth (19:07) and Desert Christian freshman Chase Metter finished 11th (20:49).
Palmdale Aerospace Academy senior Jonathan Maldonado was sixth overall (19:22), Vasquez senior Dillon Anderson was eight (19:43), Palmdale Academy Charter sophomore Gary Price was 10th (20:30).
Lancaster Baptist senior Joseph Cone finished 26th overall (22:36).
St. Monica Academy, with two runners in the top 10, finished second overall with 49 points, followed by Palmdale Aerospace Academy (3rd, 61 points), Trinity Classical (4th, 107), Palmdale Academy Charter (5th, 128) and Lancaster Baptist (6th, 161). Santa Clarita Christian and Vasquez both did not field a complete team.
Vasquez junior Leilani McLaws finished second overall in the girls varsity race with a time of 22:35, Vasquez junior Marie Pape was fifth (24:32), sophomore Isabella Lara was seventh (24:34) and senior Haley Rudd was eighth (24:53).
Palmdale Aerospace Academy junior Maven Villagriacia finished ninth overall (24:59), Lancaster Baptist junior Sophia Gebala was 13th (26:25), Desert Christian freshman Ava Armston was 14th (26:59) and Vasquez sophomore Emily Hounanian was 15th (27:07).
Trinity Classical, with four runners in the top 10, was second overall with 37 points, followed by Desert Christian (3rd, 52) and Palmdale Academy Charter (4th, 113). Palmdale Aerospace Academy, St. Monica Academy, Santa Clarita Christian and Lancaster Baptist all did not field a complete team.
The Heritage League will hold its league finals at Pelona Vista Park on Oct. 27.
Girls Volleyball
Mammoth 3, Cal City 0
Bishop 3, Cal City 0
BISHOP — The California City girls volleyball team lost to Bishop 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 on Thursday, a day after falling to Mammoth 25-22, 25-21, 25-21.
“It was a fun game to watch tonight, there were some amazing rallies,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said about Thursday’s match at Bishop.
Moon Boyd led the Ravens with 10 kills, while Jasmine Haggins added seven kills and Marai Guinyard recorded 18 digs and successfully received 30 serves.
Guinyard had just 12 digs against Mammoth on Wednesday, because the High Desert League’s top team served away from her for most of the match.
“Mammoth was successful, because they successfully played around her,” Moore said. “They made my outside hitter pass the ball and we struggled.”
Elizabeth Lynch had eight kills for the Ravens and Makayla Haggins recorded 15 assists.
Cal City plays at Kern Valley on Tuesday.
Rosamond 3, Kern Valley 1
LAKE ISABELLA — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Kern Valley in four sets 25-12, 21-25, 25-11, 25-14 in a High Desert League match at Kern Valley High School on Thursday.
Rosamond improves to 20-10-1 overall and 9-3 in league.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led Rosamond with eight kills, one block, six aces and 11 digs, Madison Moore finished with seven kills, Amber Jordan had three aces and five kills, Kaedance Collette added five blocks and five kills, Reese Ullrich finished with nine assists and a blocks, Samantha Hufford had eight assists and Alexy Finch added 26 digs.
Rosamond will play Desert on Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
Quartz Hill 18, AV High 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated a shorthanded Antelope Valley, 18-0, in a Golden League match on Thursday at Quartz Hill High.
The Antelopes fielded just one singles player, handing the Royals (8-2 GL) six forfeits, and two doubles teams, giving up three sets.
Chela Nilo, Skylar Antoniewicz and Lei Brillentes each won a 6-0 set in singles for the Royals.
Kasey Faulk and Aleena Smith won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for Quartz Hill, while No. 2 Katie Lindsay and Kelsey Moholt won 6-3, 6-2 and Calle Beguhl and Sukhmani Brar won 6-3, 6-1.
