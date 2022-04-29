Knights make history with first playoff victory

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team continued to make history on Thursday night as they won the program’s first playoff game with a sweep of visiting Oakwood.
The Knights won 25-13, 25-13, 25-11.
“It’s amazing,” Desert Christian junior Cade Schmidt said. “It’s the first time Desert Christian even made it to the playoffs, let alone win a game. … So it’s cool to win league and actually have fun playing volleyball and winning.”
The Knights (18-3) won the Heritage League record with an undefeated record of 12-0.
“I’m so proud of them,” Desert Christian co-coach Stacy Schmidt said. “They’ve improved so much from the beginning of the year, especially when you think about how half of our team had never seen a volleyball before.
“They come out, they give it everything. They have the best hearts of every team I’ve ever dealt with. … They fight for every point and never give up. They’re just amazing kids.”
Oakwood had trouble with Desert Christian’s jump serves and the hard hitting of Cade Schmidt.
Desert Christian used its height at the net and athletic ability on the court to halt offensive efforts from Oakwood.
“At the beginning of the season, we were getting killed by the dinks and the tips, and we were covering every single one (tonight),” Stacy Schmidt said. “I don’t even think any of the tips hit the ground this time, if so, very few. They’re improving on that.”
Cade Schmidt led the Knights with 12 kills and added a block, two assists, one dig and five aces on 11 serves.
“I could have done a lot better,” he said. “There were several mistakes, like my serves, my hits, my passes. But it was improvement for everyone and I think if we keep going, we’re going to do great.”
Freshman Colt Schmidt did a great impression of his older brother when he smashed a powerful kill onto the court during the match, which he said surprised even himself.
He finished with six kills, three blocks and 22 assists.
Desert Christian senior Kody Del Frate added six kills, two blocks, one dig and two aces on 14 serves.
Zachary Bell also had a kill and an ace for the Knights, while Cody Royster posted two kills and one ace and Sean Worrell added one kill, one block and one ace on 12 serves.
“This year, we’re set,” Cade Schmidt said. “We have the best team we probably will ever have. We’re just glad people are actually coming to play.”
The Knights had a sizable crowd on hand to help cheer them to victory.
“We’ve got full stands,” Cade Schmidt said. “That’s never happened before. I think that really helped us win. … Everyone was hyper, everyone was ready to play. I think that really helped us focus up in the game and say, ‘We’re going to win, we’ve got to do this right here, sideout.’ I think that really helped and I think that if we keep doing it like that, we can win state.”
Desert Christian moves on to the second round of the tournament on Saturday when they will travel to San Gabriel Academy, which defeated Anaheim 3-0 on Thursday.
“We just look forward to the next round and hope it keeps going,” Stacy Schmidt said.
