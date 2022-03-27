MONROVIA — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team finished second in the Monrovia Tournament on Saturday.
The Knights finished 4-2 in the tournament, losing to Viewpoint in the gold bracket finals, 23-25, 25-27.
Desert Christian advanced to the finals with a 25-20 win over Troy in the semifinals and a 25-15 win over Village Christian in the quarterfinals.
Desert Christian finished second in pool play, beating St. Bernard 25-6, 25-3 and Rio Hondo 20-25, 25-11, 15-7, before losing to Canyon 16-25, 16-25.
Desert Christian senior middle Cody Royster set a school record with 12 blocks in a match.
Desert Christian junior outside Cade Schmidt finished with 67 kills and 10 aces on 33 serves in the tournament, senior opposite Kody Del Frate had 19 kills, sophomore middle Zachary Bell added 25 serves and three blocks and freshman setter Colt Schmidt had 87 assists and 10 aces on 66 serves.
Desert Christian will play at Santa Clarita Christian on Tuesday.
Women’s College Tennis
AVC 6, Mt. SAC 3
WALNUT — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team finished out the dual match season with a 6-3, non-conference victory over Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday.
“It was a great team win and a great way to finish out the dual match season,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
The Marauders (4-14) went into singles play with a 2-0 lead after an 8-0 victory by Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut at No. 2 doubles and a default win for Juliana Martinez and Gabriela Garcia at No. 3 doubles. Garcia also benefitted from a default win at No. 6 singles to put her team up 3-0.
Bulsombut followed with a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles.
“Sabrina carried (her doubles win) into her singles match,” Webb said. “It was a tight first set at 6-4, but she figured out what she needed to do to dominate the second set.”
Naia Smithley added a 6-4, 6-1 win of her own at No. 2 singles, while Martinez swept her match 6-0, 6-0.
Webb praised them both for playing well in singles as of late, especially Smithley, who won her second straight singles match.
Kristi Henderson and Smithley lost their doubles match 9-7 and Henderson also lost at No. 1 singles, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Faulk lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
AVC will travel to Ventura on Thursday to compete in the Western State Conference Tournament.
“We’re excited as we head to the conference tournament, because we’re playing our best tennis,” Webb said. “I think we’re playing our best tennis at the right time.”
Track and Field
Simi Valley Invitational
SIMI VALLEY — Highland runners Cesar Cuevas and Matt Donis won invitational distance events on Friday at the Simi Valley Invitational.
Cuevas won the boys 1,600 meters invitational, breaking the meet record with a time of four minutes and 21.37 seconds.
Donis won the boys 3,200 invitational with a time of 9:26.04. Quartz Hill junior Eric Amaya was 13th at 10:21.04 and Quartz Hill senior Kai Smithley was 18th (10:42.02).
Both Cuevas and Donis set personal records in the events.
Thee Highland boys distance medley relay team of Luis Galvez, Steffen Orellana, Cuevas and Brock Berrios finished third with a time of 9:18.90.
Thee Quartz Hill girls won the invitational distance medley relay with a time of 12:45.69 and Highland was seventh (14:46.56).
Highland’s Edwin Rodriguez finished fifth in the boys rated 2,300 meters with a time of 10:57.57.
Palmdale senior Danavian Herring was third in the rated boys triple jump finals with a leap of 37-03.75.
Quartz Hill senior Ella Gawellek was fifth in the seeded girls discus finals (87-02.00) and fourth in the rated girls shot put finals (28-02.00).
Wynter Wilson finished third in the girls rated 1,600 meters with a time of 5:44, Vanessa Pena was fifth (5:46), Janell Torres was 11th (5:54), Kaylee Miranda was 26th (6:07), Sophia Espinoza was 38th (6:22) and Calista Cantu was 69th (7:04) out of 78 runners. All the Highland girls set personal records in their mile time.
Quartz Hill junior Andelin Briggs was 36th in the rated girls 1,600 finals (6:20.00), Palmdale freshman Jenna Johnson was 42nd (6:28.13), Quartz Hill freshman Cayden O’Malley (6:33.15), Quartz Hill freshman Elizabeth Tremonti was 72nd (7:23.83) and Quartz Hill freshman Claire McElroy was 74th (7:39.07).
O’Malley also finished 14th in the seeded girls 3,200 finals (14:11.46).
Quartz Hill freshman Giselle Andrade was 15th in the invitational girls 3,200 with a time of 12:16.94 and Quartz Hill senior Brenna Butler was 20th (12:28.93).
Quartz Hill sophomore Owen Fellows finished ninth in the rated boys long jump finals with a mark of 17-feet, 3-inches. Fellows was also fourth in the seeded boys discus finals (113-08.00).
Quartz Hill senior Breaana Butler was 12th in the seeded girls 1,600 finals (5:55.17) and Quartz Hill freshman Vanessa Montenegro was 15th (6:00.68).
Luis Galvez was 47th in the rated 1,600 meters with a time of 5:01, Brock Berrios was 60th (5:07) and Steffen Orellana was 98th (5:28) out of 138 runners.
Quartz Hill sophomore Tony Ruiz finished second in the rated boys 1,600 with a time of 4:44.31 and senior Edgar Hebmann was 16th (4:49.93), Gabriel Madison was 23rd (4:53.18), Brett Smithleey was 40th (4:58.89), Hector Hebmann was 42nd (4:59.43), Jordan Harding was 44th (4:59.93), Anthony Gonzales was 55th (5:06.80), Daniel Ruiz was 64th (5:09.69) and Gavin Carlson was 66th (5:10.99).
Quartz Hill senior Michael Clark was 25th in the rated boys discus finals (71-09.00).
