Knights fare well at invite

SANTA FE SPRINGS — The Desert Christian track and field team kicked off its season on a windy, rainy day on Saturday at the St. Paul Classic Invitational at St. Paul High School.
It was the Knights’ first appearance in the 8th annual track and field invitational and the young team, consisting mostly of freshmen and sophomores, competed well in the frosh/soph competition.
“It was a great start to the season and I’m excited about my very young team this year,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said.
On the varsity side, senior Brent Roetcisoender was the top finisher, taking second in the men’s 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 51.88 seconds. He also was seventh in the 800 with a personal-record time of 2:20.31.
Junior Emily Caddick was fifth in the women’s 800 with a time of 2:51.53 and 13th in the 100 hurdles with a personal-record 27.04.
Senior Lily Kreiger took fifth place in the women’s discus with a throw of 87 feet, 3.50 inches and was 23rd in the shot put (22-05.00), while senior teammate Islynne Jones finished seventh in the shot put with a personal-best 27-02.50 and was 27th in the discus (51-03).
Junior Aleshanee Perez got personal-bests in the women’s shot put (13-08.00) and discus (34-06), while junior Justin Baker reached a personal-best time of 6:08.23 in the men’s 1,600 and junior Audrey Weathers posted a personal-record time of 15.72 in the women’s 100-meter dash.
For the frosh/soph boys, sophomore Caden Ficke finished fifth in the 400 (60.95), while freshman Kai Desko took fifth in the 300 hurdles (56.50) and fourth in the high jump (4-10.00), both personal records.
Sophomore Asher Saltzman was seventh in the 300 hurdles with a personal-best time of 57.28, while freshman Francisco Balcorta took ninth in the long jump (13-06.00) and 20th in the 100-meter dash (12.78) and sophomore Jacob DeVore took 22nd in the 1,600 with a personal-record 5:54.11.
Sophomores Ethan Wupperfeld and Lyndon Abdul both posted personal records in the men’s shot put with Wupperfeld taking 34th (20-04.25) and Abdul finishing in 35th (17-05.00).
Ficke, Desko, Saltzman and Balcorta finished 10th in the 4x100 relay (53.54) and Ficke, Balcorta, Desko and DeVore finished fourth (13:38.72) in the distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600).
For the frosh/soph girls, freshman Jazmine Robertson took sixth in the 100-meter dash in 14.16 seconds, while sophomore Katie Lynch took third in the 300 hurdles with a personal-record 61.03 seconds and seventh in the long jump with a PR leap of 12-00.00.
Freshman Carmen Howlett was 28th in the 100 (16.10) and 24th in the discus (36-05), while freshman Aubrey Mendoza took 36th in the 100 (16.98).
Freshman Charlotte Vermeiren was 17th in the 400 (1:26.71) and seventh in the high jump (3-10.00).
Lynch, freshman Natalie Mathis, Howlett and Robinson also took fifth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 60.88 seconds.
Desert Christian co-hosts the Desert Christian/Eastside Invitational at Knight High School this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.