Knights fall in 1st round of playoffs

LANCASTER — It’s not the way the Desert Christian baseball team wanted its season to end.
Not this way.
“I’m completely fine with losing if we competed, but today we didn’t compete,” Knights starting pitcher Chris Gonzales said.
Desert Christian dug itself a hole that it couldn’t climb out of early in the game and was ousted in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs after suffering a 14-4 defeat at the hands of visiting Carpinteria, Friday afternoon at Rawley Duntley Park.
“I think we took them seriously and we went at them full force, but we made a lot of mistakes on the field and at the plate,” Gonzales said. “Some players were distracted in the dugout and weren’t in the game. I thought we were pretty well prepared, we just didn’t do our best stuff.”
It was an inauspicious start to the game for the Knights (15-4-1). On the first pitch of the game, Erich Goebel tripled to left-center field for Carpinteria. After Gonzales struck out the next batter, he walked Talon Trumble to put two runners on.
Isaac Flores then reached on an error, which scored the first two runs of the game. Errors were a common theme for Desert Christian as it committed six errors for the game.
After loading the bases, the Warriors (13-8) kept their foot on the gas as Diego Nieves doubled to left-center field, plating two and giving them a 3-0 lead. But they weren’t done.
A single up the middle scored two more, extending the lead to 5-0. Carpinteria capped its six-run inning following another error by the Knights, which allowed one more to score.
“It’s very disappointing,” Desert Christian’s Jaden Salva said. “We should have been more disciplined in all areas. We needed a better mindset today. It sucks to leave like this. I think we looked at their ranking and didn’t take them as serious.”
In the bottom half of the first inning, the Knights responded. The Warriors got the first two outs of the inning before Gonzales reached with a walk. Jacob Acosta then ripped a double deep in the outfield, which scored Gonzales. Jase Pfeil then singled to score Acosta and cut the lead to 6-2.
Gonzales settled down after the first inning as he retired five batters in a row, while pitching two scoreless innings. Carpinteria, however, broke through again in the top of the fourth inning. The Warriors took advantage of two more errors in the inning, while scoring four more runs and grabbing a 10-2 lead.
Acosta finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Oskar Medina had two hits for Desert Christian, including a triple and Salva was 1-for-3 with an RBI. The normally high-octane offense of the Knights, used to putting up big numbers, could only muster seven hits against Carpinteria pitching.
“Our defense definitely hurt us today,” senior Jordan Barnes said. “It lost the game for us. It’s very disappointing. I just think we could have played so much better overall. I think some people were nervous.”
