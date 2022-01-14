Knights earn first victory

LANCASTER — Desert Christian’s Matthew Rogers had the best night of his high school career.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Knights.
Recently, Desert Christian has been on the cusp of earning its first victory, however, it has not quite gotten over the hump.
Until Thursday night.
Rogers scored a career-high 39 points to help the Knights collect their first victory of the season with a 62-32 victory over Vasquez, at Desert Christian High School.
“It feels good (to get our first victory). Tonight I thought we played really hard and we worked well together,” Rogers said. “We kept up the intensity to the end. Our minds were focused, and we just came out and played hard to win. We’ve gotten over some road blocks, and now we know what each of us is best at. Hopefully this momentum will carry us through (the rest of the season).”
After dropping its first 12 games of the season, Desert Christian improved its record to 1-12. The Mustangs, which have been plagued by the COVID bug, dropped to 1-8.
“This team has been blessed not to have a ‘COVID break.’ They have been working really hard, especially since the Christmas break,” Desert Christian first-year head coach Alvin Armstrong said. “Tonight they played with heart that deserved the ‘W’. This feels good for the team, and I know there’s more to come.”
The Knights held a 16-8 lead after one, but turned up the heat in the second quarter. Desert Christian went on a 14-0 run, which was capped by Rogers’ three-point play the old-fashioned way, giving his team a 30-8 lead, with 5:15 remaining in the quarter.
The Mustangs finally scored following a free throw, however, they were only 2-for-10 in the quarter. They finished 16-of-35 for the game. Vasquez was held without a field goal for the final three minutes of the first quarter and the first 4½ minutes of the second quarter.
Raphaele Hill finally broke the field-goal drought with 3:30 remaining. Hill scored the only two field goals of the quarter and all six points for the Mustangs. The Knights led 32-14 at halftime.
Armstrong said that his team has been full-court pressed the entire season so it was time for him to implement one of his own.
And it worked.
Desert Christian forced Vasquez into 12 turnovers in the first quarter and 19 by halftime. In all, the Mustangs turned the ball over 32 times.
“That’s been our Achilles heel all season, trying to beat the press,” Vasquez first-year head coach Mario Bates said. “We can’t turn the ball over more than 30 times and expect to win. But we don’t quit and they continued to fight.
“We know this is a rebuilding year for us. From the first day, I have seen a huge improvement in this team. We know the things we have to continue to work on.”
The Mustangs hit another field goal slump to open the third quarter as they were held without one for the first seven minutes before Adam Wiganowski scored a bucket inside the paint with 1:03 remaining.
Rogers used a personal 9-0 run in the third quarter to put the Knights up 46-21.
“I think the press really helped us tonight,” Rogers said.
Hall led Vasquez with 18 points, including shooting 12-of-17 from the free-throw line. Kody Del Frate finished with seven points for the Knights and teammate Sean Worrell added six. Brody Villasenor had five points for Vasquez.
“I thought we could have done better as a team. I don’t think we played hard enough,” Hill said. “We just have to continue to keep working harder. I think we overlooked this team. We thought coming in it would be an easy win, but it turns out it wasn’t.”
