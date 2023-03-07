Knights continue unbeaten start

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team won its fourth straight sweep to start the season with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-19 victory over Trinity Classical Academy in a Heritage League match on Monday at Desert Christian High.
Senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights (4-0, 3-0 HL) with 16 kills and five aces, adding one block, while fellow senior outside hitter Sean Worrell picked up four kills, two blocks and four aces and sophomore setter Cole Schmidt recorded 26 assists and three aces.
Desert Christian junior middle blocker Zachary Bell recorded three kills and one ace on nine serves, while senior opposite hitter Joseph Macias had three kills, junior libero Josiah Concepcion picked up seven digs and freshman defensive specialist Justin Green added three digs and five serves.
The Knights look to continue their unbeaten start today when they host Vasquez at 4 p.m. in another league contest.
SANTA MARIA — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team finished eighth, six shots behind host school Hancock College, in a Western State Conference match on Monday at Santa Maria Country Club.
College of the Canyons finished first, followed by Santa Barbara in second and Glendale in third.
Tanner Klundt led the Marauders with a 77. He had three birdies, highlighted by a chip-in for birdie on hole 16, and sunk a 30-foot downhill putt on hole 11.
“Happy for Tanner,” AVC golf coach Brad Hazard said. “We were able to get a good look at the course during a practice round (Sunday) and Tanner came in prepared and confident. He made good decisions on the course (Monday) and finished strong.”
AVC’s Daniel Degeorge shot 82 followed by Drew Degeorge’s 84, Luke Carnegie’s 97 and Michael Recinos’ 98.
The Marauders host the Western State Conference match next Monday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.