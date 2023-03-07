 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Knights continue unbeaten start

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team won its fourth straight sweep to start the season with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-19 victory over Trinity Classical Academy in a Heritage League match on Monday at Desert Christian High.

Senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt led the Knights (4-0, 3-0 HL) with 16 kills and five aces, adding one block, while fellow senior outside hitter Sean Worrell picked up four kills, two blocks and four aces and sophomore setter Cole Schmidt recorded 26 assists and three aces.

