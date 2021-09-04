PALMDALE — The Knight football team scored two touchdowns in the final quarter for a come-from-behind, 32-26 victory over visiting Hueneme on Friday night.
The Hawks trailed 18-14 at halftime, but took a short-lived 20-18 lead on a 50-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Hueneme went up 26-20 and took that lead into the fourth quarter.
Knight’s Javont’e Marcella tied the game with a 15-yard rushing touchdown and a missed PAT kept the score at 26-all.
The Hawks held tight until they could take the lead on a 55-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes left in the game. A failed two-point conversion put the score at 32-26 where it would stay.
It was the Hawks’ first win of the season as they move to 1-1 overall.
Pasadena 27, Paraclete 21
PASADENA — Turnovers plagued the Paraclete football team in a 27-21 loss to Pasadena on the road on Friday.
The Spirits (1-2) started out fast with an 80-yard kickoff return by Treyshun Hurry to go up 6-0.
Paraclete led 13-7 after the first quarter, as a 49-yard pass from quarterback Taaj Brown to Hurry set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak for Brown.
But Pasadena tied it on a 44-yard run and took advantage of interception to go up 20-13 at halftime, and added a 65-yard run to go up 27-13 to open the second half.
Brown was 13-for-25 with three interceptions on the night, while Hurry caught five passes for 56 yards.
“Had we executed running the ball and throwing the ball, I think we could have moved the ball a lot better,” Paraclete coach John Perez Jr. said. “It was just execution for us. We’re going to get better, we’re going to fix a few things.”
Paraclete’s Sammy Lopez pulled his team within one possession with an 85-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Spirits had a 33-yard field goal attempt blocked in the fourth quarter.
Boron 36, Riverside Prep 8
The Boron football team defeated Riverside Prep 36-8 on Friday.
The Bobcats led 12-0 at halftime and never looked back.
The second half included a 29-yard rushing touchdown by DaMonti Hill and a 3-yard score by Rayden Singer, both were followed by two-point conversions.
Boron is now 2-1 on the season and will play at Rio Hondo Prep next week.
