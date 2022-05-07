SANTA PAULA — The Knight baseball team defeated Santa Paula 1-0 on Friday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round playoff game at Santa Paula High.
Knight (12-6) will host No. 3 seed Tustin in a second-round game on Tuesday. Tustin defeated Oxford Academy 1-0 in the first round on Friday.
The Hawks scored the winning run in the top of the fifth inning of a pitcher’s duel.
Knight senior starting pitcher Alejandro Huezo threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 and giving up five hits.
Santa Paula starting pitcher Bryce Zavala also struck out 11 and gave up five hits and one walk.
Jonathan Martinez, Anthony Huezo, Tommy Reyes, Mathew Martinez and Lorenzo Bustos al finished with one hit for the Hawks.
Women’s Softball
Santa Ana 8, AVC 2
SANTA ANA — The Antelope Valley College softball lost its first game of the CCCAA Southern Regional Playoffs, 8-2 at Santa Ana on Friday.
The Marauders (27-13) will play again at Santa Ana (33-7) today at noon in the best of three series. If AVC wins that game, the Marauders would force a third and decisive game against Santa Ana at 2 p.m.
Santa Ana jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and scored three runs in both the third and fifth innings.
The Marauders scored two runs in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Savannah Cervantes.
AVC leadoff batter Ariel Nieto went 2-for-4 for the Marauders with a run scored, as AVC was outhit 9-4.
Jojo Westerfield, Vinnie Robles and Sarah Casey each finished with two hits for Santa Ana.
