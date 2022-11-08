Knight wins first playoff match, then falls in 1st round

The Knight girls tennis team picked up its first playoff win in program history in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Wildcard round on Nov. 1, but lost in the first round on Wednesday.
The Hawks defeated Garey 11-7 in the wildcard thanks to strong singles play. Knight won eight of nine singles sets.
No. 1 singles player Caroline Given swept her three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, for the Hawks, while No. 3 Lily-Grace Balilo recorded a 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 sweep and No. 2 Kalkidan Samuel won two sets, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Bella Gonzales and Hazell Rivas won two sets, 7-6 (1) and 6-3, at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Katelyn Harrington and Grace Contreras picked up a 6-1 victory.
In the first round match Knight lost 13-5 at Sierra Vista.
Given had a tough first match, falling in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (5), but she went on to win her other two sets 7-5 and 6-2.
Gonzales and Rivas won two 6-2 sets at No. 2 doubles and the No. 3 team of Harrington and Contreras won a 6-1 set.
Knight had a solid season, finishing fourth in the Golden League before winning their first playoff match.
VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost to Ventura 95-78 in the We Play Hard crossover tournament on Saturday at Ventura College.
Evan Scott-Alexander led the Marauders (1-2) with 18 points and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal, while Joshua Assiff picked up 14 points, and four rebounds. Malachi Jones scored nine points.
AVC’s next game is against Mt. San Antonio College on Nov. 17 at the Skip Robinson Classic in Pasadena.
