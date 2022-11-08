 Skip to main content
Knight wins first playoff match, then falls in 1st round

The Knight girls tennis team picked up its first playoff win in program history in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Wildcard round on Nov. 1, but lost in the first round on Wednesday.

The Hawks defeated Garey 11-7 in the wildcard thanks to strong singles play. Knight won eight of nine singles sets.

