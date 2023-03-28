Knight tennis edges Littlerock

PALMDALE — The Knight and Littlerock boys tennis teams both came into Monday’s makeup match short-handed at Palmdale High School.
The Hawks showed up with one more doubles team than the Lobos and pulled out a 6-2 victory.
Knight’s No. 1 singles player Douglas Cardona picked up two wins, 6-1, 6-0, while Abraham Garcia followed with two wins of his own, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2 singles.
Neither team had a No. 3 singles player.
Littlerock’s senior duo of Pablo Jimenez and Tanner Briggs won two sets in doubles, 6-3, 6-4.
The Lobos didn’t have a No. 2 team, so Knight’s No. 1 doubles team of Wayne Jarvis and Ethan Chavez and No. 2 team of Aldonn Duero and Angel Aguilar each benefited with a 6-0 forfeit win.
Knight plays at Antelope Valley today, while Littlerock plays Eastside at Palmdale High.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 4, Piedra Vista 0
MEZA, Ariz. — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Piedra Vista of New Mexico 4-0 on Saturday in the final game of the Coach Bob Invitational.
The Royals went 4-0 in the tournament.
Quartz Hill starting pitcher Logan Reddemann threw a complete game shutout, striking out eight batters in seven innings, giving up two hits and two walks. Reddemann lowered his ERA to 0.21 and has not allowed a run since Feb. 18.
Reddemann also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double and a run scored.
Quartz Hill junior Esteban Sepulveda drove in a run and drew two walks, senior Andrew Galindo was 1-for-3 with an RBI and junior Jeffrey Kavanagh was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.
Quartz Hill resumes Golden League play at Knight today and will host the Hawks on Friday. The Royals also play two non-league games this week, hosting Ventura on Thursday and Valencia on Saturday.
Track and Field
Desert Christian
SANTA MONICA — The Desert Christian Track team earned nine medals on Saturday at the Santa Monica Invitational.
In the girls varsity division, freshman Corynn Smith led the way capturing a bronze medal in the shot put, with a toss of 29 feet, 4 inches. She followed it with another bronze medal in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 6 inches, just two days after tying the school record in the event at the team’s first Heritage League meet where she jumped 4-10.
Senior Emily Caddick took the silver medal in the 300-meter hurdles with a season best 55.21 seconds. Freshman Ella Dluzak took the silver medal in the 3,200-meter run with a season best 13:50.50, and freshman Katelyn Johnson took silver in the Triple Jump with a leap of 26-01.
In the girls frosh/soph division, Angelina Saltzman won silver in the triple jump, 26-00, and bronze in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:08.40. Also in the division, sophomore Charlotte Vermeiren won bronze with a 4-00 leap in the high jump.
The lone medal won by the boys was in the frosh/soph division where freshman Chase Metter took silver in the high jump with his 4-10 leap.
Not medaling but having personal-best marks for the boys in the varsity races were freshman Mehari Winheim who ran a 4:47.87 in the 1,600-meter run, sophomore Moises Pena with a 56.54 in the 400-meter run, junior Ethan Wupperfeld, 57.12 in the 300-meter hurdles and sophomore Franky Balcorta in the 800-meter run, 2:19.11.
“(I am) very pleased with the team’s performance,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “To leave with nine medals, competing against mostly Division 1 schools, was a terrific accomplishment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.