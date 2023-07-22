MIDLAND, Mich. — Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol birdied six of the last eight holes in alternate-shot play for an 8-under 62 and a three-stroke lead Friday in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

Knight made a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th in windy conditions at Midland Country Club to break the tournament alternate-shot round record and 54-hole scoring mark at 18-under 192.

