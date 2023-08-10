 Skip to main content
Girls Basketball | 2023 All-Golden League Girls Basketball Team

Knight’s Tate is MVP

Junior takes GL’s top honor in girls basketball

There was no doubt that Knight junior Amia Tate was an asset to the Hawks’ girls basketball team last season. Her efforts were rewarded as she was named the 2022-23 Golden League Player of the Year.

The Hawks took second place in league with an 11-3 record and reached the second round of the playoffs.

