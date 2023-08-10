Knight’s Tate is MVP

There was no doubt that Knight junior Amia Tate was an asset to the Hawks’ girls basketball team last season. Her efforts were rewarded as she was named the 2022-23 Golden League Player of the Year.
The Hawks took second place in league with an 11-3 record and reached the second round of the playoffs.
Tate led her team with 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game. She shot 42% from the field.
She was joined on the first team by her twin sister junior Alia Tate and senior teammate Riley Asp.
Alia Tate recorded 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game, while Asp posted 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Highland won the Golden League title with a 14-0 undefeated record and also made it to the second round of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs had four players honored on the first team: junior Athieng Bol, senior Zaniyah Wyatt, junior Maya Callis and senior Aima Tuiasosopo.
Highland stats were unavailable.
Quartz Hill had two first-teamers in senior Grace Faulk and junior Mandy Frozina.
Faulk recorded 8.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while Frozina averaged 12.2 points, five rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.9 steals per game.
Lancaster senior Shaniya Sinclair and sophomore Brianna SaMarion were also named to the first team, along with Eastside juniors Aprill Medrano and Mona Fajardo and Palmdale senior Shekinah Mitchell.
Antelope Valley sophomore Leandriah Zachry was named to the first team after averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 rebounds.
Littlerock junior Genise Monreal rounded out the first team. She averaged 4.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
Honorable mentions went to: Antelope Valley senior Nilya Stepps, Eastside freshman Joy Allen, Highland sophomore Alaina James, Knight senior Dimetria Johnson, Lancaster freshman Alena Wilson, Littlerock junior Ana Sanchez, Palmdale senior Timara Carr and Quartz Hill senior Malaiya Paulk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.