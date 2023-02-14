 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Girls Basketball | CIFSS Division 4AA Second Round | Aquinas 42, Knight 37

Knight’s rally falls short in loss to No. 3 Aquinas

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team had its chances and hung with No. 3-seeded Aquinas on Saturday in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs.

The Hawks came close, but couldn’t quite get past the Falcons in a 42-37 loss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.