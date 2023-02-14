Knight’s rally falls short in loss to No. 3 Aquinas

PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team had its chances and hung with No. 3-seeded Aquinas on Saturday in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs.
The Hawks came close, but couldn’t quite get past the Falcons in a 42-37 loss.
“We picked it up, but not enough,” Knight senior Riley Asp said. “It’s just like last year, we lost a home game on Saturday in the second round.”
Knight lost to San Bernardino by five points, 60-55, in double overtime last year in the second round.
The Hawks were down by eight entering the fourth quarter, but fought back to within two points, 39-37, with two minutes left thanks to baskets by Riley and Alia Tate sandwiched by 3-pointers by Kayla Roman, for all six of her points.
The score stayed the same until Aquinas’ Arabella Carrera hit the back end of two free throws to push the Falcons’ lead to three, 40-37, with 34.7 seconds remaining.
Knight had a chance to pull within one again, but missed two free throws with 25.1 seconds left.
Then, Aquinas’ Derrine Alou knocked down two free throws of her own to pull ahead 42-37.
The Hawks made the back end of two free throws with six seconds left, but it was negated by a lane violation.
“Any game we lose hurts,” Knight junior Amia Tate said. “It doesn’t matter what they’re ranked. They could be ranked No. 1 and we lose by one. Any game we play is going to hurt when we lose, because we know we’re a good team to win, to work harder and execute.”
Neither team had a spectacular offensive night as they both missed their fair share of shots, including several layups.
“We just weren’t shooting as good as we usually do,” Asp said. “We were taking, not bad shots, but they weren’t our shots. It was the only thing we had, so that’s what we were doing.”
The difference was Aquinas was getting not just second-chance shots, but sometimes third- and fourth-chance shots on offensive rebounds.
“We needed to execute on rebounds — they had too many extra possessions,” Amia Tate said. “We needed to just work together as one instead of working together as pairs and individuals.”
But the defense was strong with seven steals and five blocked shots. Knight had a total of 30 rebounds and 22 were defensive.
The struggle was mostly on offensive rebounds as the Hawks had just eight and often didn’t get chances for putbacks.
“The defense was good, until our rebounds — they kept getting putbacks, multiple putbacks,” Amia Tate said. “If they’re getting extra possessions, they get the points up.”
Amia Tate led Knight with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while also posting four blocked shots, one steal and two assists.
Asp scored eight points with four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
“We kind of lagged sometimes, let some things come through,” Asp said about defense. “But, I think, overall, we really, really picked it up at the end and played some of the best defense we’ve played before.”
Alia Tate followed with four points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Oluwatosin Sunday scored two points with three rebounds. Dimetria Johnson also pulled down five rebounds and posted one steal and one block.
“I don’t think I’ll ever play with a team like them,” Asp said about missing her teammates after this year.
The Hawks are losing four seniors to graduation in Asp, Johnson, Sunday and Quinia Harris.
“Of course (I’ll miss them),” Amia Tate said. “Especially Riley.”
Asp is focusing on college and said she will probably just play intramural basketball in college and beyond.
“I’m just really focusing on college and getting into UCLA and everything,” she said. “This really is it.”
Amia Tate is going to use this loss for motivation for her senior campaign next year.
“Every game we lose gives me motivation to go to the next game and play harder the next game and execute to win the next game,” she said. “I’m coming hard next year, watch out.”
Alou led the Falcons with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Carrera scored 11 points with six rebounds.
Aquinas plays Silverado on Wednesday at home in the quarterfinals.
