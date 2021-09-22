PALMDALE — The Knight girls volleyball team rebounded from a loss to Quartz Hill last week with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 victory over visiting Eastside on Tuesday night.
The match ended the first round of Golden League play for both teams.
The Hawks are now 7-6 overall and 6-1 in league play, tied atop the standings with the Royals. They open the second round of league play at Highland on Tuesday. The two teams went five sets the first time around with the Hawks edging past the Bulldogs for the 3-2 victory.
The Lions fell to 4-7-1 overall and 3-4 for fifth place in league play. They open the second round of league play at home against Lancaster on Thursday.
Lancaster 3, Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team defeated Antelope Valley 25-13, 25-9, 25-3 to end the first round of Golden League play on Tuesday.
The Eagles are now 10-2 overall and tied for third place with Highland (4-2) in the league standings.
Lancaster opens the second round of league play at Eastside on Thursday.
Antelope Valley fell to 2-17 overall and 0-7 in league and will play host to Littlerock on Thursday.
Boron 3, Frazier Mountain 2
LEBEC — The Boron girls volleyball team fought back from a one-set deficit to win the final two sets in a 22-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8 victory over Frazier Mountain on Tuesday.
The Bobcats improved to 2-2 in High Desert League play and will take on Bishop at home on Thursday.
Other Scores
— Sierra Canyon 3, Paraclete 0
— St. Monica Academy 3, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 2
Girls Golf
Golden League
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley High School girls golf team had the best overall score with a 350, to defeat Highland, Knight and Palmdale in a Golden League match at Rancho Sierra Golf Course on Tuesday,
Highland, Knight and Palmdale did not field full teams for the event.
Knight’s Addie Johnson, however, was the top scorer on the day, posting a 60 in front of teammate Cathy Ugale, who was second with 64.
Palmdale’s Grace Wiggins and Adamarie Quintanilla tied for the third-best score with 66 and their teammate Kiara Obando shot 69.
Antelope Valley’s lead golfer was Destiny Connor, who finished with a 70.
Palmdale and Knight will compete against Lancaster and Eastside at Rancho Vista Golf Course next Tuesday, while Antelope Valley and Highland take on Littlerock and Quartz Hill at the same course on Sept. 30.
